Hazbin Hotel creator responds to antisemitism allegations

The creator of Hazbin Hotel has addressed allegations of antisemitism surrounding one character, asking fans to “move on.”

Vivienne Medrano is the mind behind Hazbin Hotel and its many rambunctious and dazzling characters. Fans have fallen in love with characters like Vaggie, Lucifer, and Angel. The animated series includes a long list of colorful and charming characters.

But the series became the subject of controversy due to claims that the character Mimzy is a Jewish stereotype, with some seeing her as an antisemitic creation.

While many fans strove to debunk those allegations, Medrano has since addressed the truth behind Mimzy’s character to end the backlash once and for all.

Article continues after ad

Hazbin Hotel creator addresses Mimzy antisemitism controversy

YouTuber Ayy Lmao uploaded a YouTube video explaining the recent controversy and its absurdness. The allegations claim that Mimzy was created with Jewish stereotypes due to her nose and her similarities to old caricatures, which attracted a slew of antisemitic allegations on social media.

Article continues after ad

One commented, “The striking comparisons between Mimzy and old antisemitic caricatures is very clear. And before you say the man isn’t a caricature, notice the crossed out ‘York’ in New York that is changed to ‘New Jerusalem.'”

Medrano tweeted her response to clear up the truth about Mimzy. “She’s never been a Jewish character, she’s a flapper girl I vaguely based off a chicken so I gave her a tiny beaky nose. The fact some people jumped and screamed JEWISH at her has always made me uncomfortable because um… wow. anyway can we move on now please?” she wrote.

Article continues after ad

Mimzy is a minor character who appears in the “Dad Beat Dad” as a club owner. The character has more than a few markers to support Medrano’s statement that she’s a flapper girl from the 1920s. She wears a typically seen bob-style cut from the era, a pin flapper dress, and a feathered headband. Not to mention she’s a jazz singer.

Article continues after ad

The tweet Medrano responded to even compared Mimzy to a real-life photo of a group of flapper women. “She’s literally just a flapper, idk why people are so insistent on the Jewish stereotype thing,” said the fan.

Article continues after ad

But one fan fought back saying, “(Gives Mimzy antisemitic stereotypes, makes her a textbook Jewish American Princess) ‘But she’s not a Jewish character! She’s based off a chicken!’ Flappers were popularized by and were famously Jewish. And what’s your excuse for Rosie?”

Other fans of the series have focused on the creator’s reveal that Mimzy has chicken features.

“Hold up. Move on? Nah nah we gotta start a whole new conversation now. MIMZY IS BASED OFF A CHICKEN? I actually would’ve never thought of that. That’s crazy. No hate I freaking love that,” said one fan.

Article continues after ad

Hazbin Hotel is currently working on Season 2. In the meantime, you can also binge-watch similar shows to pass the time.