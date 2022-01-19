Jake Paul threatens to “slap” Pete Davidson amid Kanye West & Kim Kardashian drama

YouTube boxer Jake Paul is calling out Pete Davidson once again after it was reported the comedian hired extra security in light of Kanye West’s ongoing drama with ex Kim Kardashian.

For those out of the loop, reality TV star Kim Kardashian is allegedly dating comedian Pete Davidson after her split from rapper Ye ‘Kanye’ West last year.

Most recently, Ye appeared to threaten Davidson in a verse on his song Eazy: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

Davidson reportedly hired extra security in light of this purported threat, with a source claiming that “Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them.”

Jake Paul shades Pete Davidson after Kanye West verse

Jake Paul — a longtime critic of Davidson — has responded to this alleged security boost, saying that he would “slap” the SNL star in a pointed Tweet.

“Kanye & I on his a** now,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer wrote. “Soon to get slapped.”

Kanye & I on his ass now. Soon to get slapped. https://t.co/7mfsyE5Dav — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 19, 2022

This is far from the first time Paul has threatened to introduce Davidson to the back of his hand; the YouTuber said as much after Davidson portrayed Jake Paul in an SNL bit back in October 2021.

“Lol @nbcsnl got jokes,” Paul said of the skit. “This was funny Pete, but I’m still slapping you when I see you next.”

Their beef first began after Davidson interviewed Paul ahead of his bout with Ben Askren in April 2021, notably calling the influencer-boxer “a piece of sh*t.”

It looks like things still haven’t smoothed out between these two celebrities, and Davidson has not been invited back into Paul’s locker room after his stunt last year — so there’s no telling when, or if, we’ll ever see these two interact again.

For now, fans are looking forward to Paul’s next boxing match as he winds down from his victory over former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.