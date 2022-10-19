Kai Cenat reveals Lil Baby is coming on his Twitch stream

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

Twitch’s current number 1 most-subscribed streamer, Kai Cenat, is known for bringing big-name guests on his channel, but his biggest guest yet might be up next — with Lil Baby himself on the way.

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is one of the most talked about artists in 2022, and is coming hot off the release of his latest album, “It’s Only Me,” released on October 14.

While his on the promotional circuit, it looks like he will be dropping by Kai Cenat’s stream, whose viewership has been skyrocketing this year.

Lil Baby coming on Kai Cenat Twitch

While big-name rappers on Twitch is nothing new — starting from Ninja’s Fortnite stream with Drake and Travis Scott, to Drake himself streaming gambling content — Lil Baby joining Kai is more of an indication of the streamer’s recent success.

In 2022 alone, he has gained over 1 million Twitch followers, and his average concurrent viewership has reached almost 60,000.

This is why even celebrities are now keen to make an appearance in his revolving door of a Twitch stream. He announced Lil Baby’s appearance while on a call with the rapper on October 18.

The stream featuring Lil Baby could well set a new viewership record for Cenat’s channel too, with the current peak at 174,000.

You can check out Kai’s stream on October 19 over on his channel.