Justin Bieber roasted after paying $1.29 million for ape NFT not even worth half

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has been brutally roasted on social media after the 27-year-old singer splashed $1.29 million on an NFT worth a fraction of the price.

Non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs, have become one of the most controversial topics in recent memory. But whether you’re for them or against them, there’s no doubt that they’re slowly working their way into popular culture.

Some high-profile figures have spoken out against NFTs, like Pokimane and Kanye West. Meanwhile, other celebrities have embraced the trend wholeheartedly, like pop-sensation Justin Bieber.

The Candian star has more than 600 NFTs in his collection, and he recently added yet another for a whopping $1.29 million. But as it turns out, he drastically overpaid for the piece, much to the delight of Twitter.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post to his half a billion followers, Bieber revealed that he had purchased Bored Ape #3001 from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection. It joins his stash of 619 NFTs from 49 different OpenSea collections.

He posted the picture of the misty-eyed ape alongside the caption, “what if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you’d know me. Cuz I’ve had everything but no one’s listening and that’s just f****n lonely.” A line from his own song, Lonely.

Read More: Troy Baker backtracks on controversial NFT deal after fury from fans

The singer spent 500 Ethereum on the digital artwork, which works out at $1.29 million. However, the market price of Bored Ape #3001 is actually around 104 ETH, nearer to $208,000.

Advertisement

Upon seeing the post and realizing how much Bieber overplayed, the internet went nuts. Twitter, in particular, was quick to roast the ‘Sorry’ singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

“Next time you think you’re down bad, just remember that Justin Bieber just bought a floor ape for 500 ETH,” tweeted one user. “Justin Beiber really 5x the Bored Ape floor price for an ape with no rare traits. He just got finessed,” said another.

“Since Justin Bieber just bought a Bored Ape NFT for over $1.3 million, I’m minting an NFT of my own drawing of a monkey. Prepare your bids.”



Read More: Valkyrae stunned as Addison Rae launches new blue light skincare product

Others felt Beiber was aware of the market value of the ape he bought, but wanted to make an impression.

Advertisement

Yes, we all know that Justin Bieber could have bought a more expensive/rarer ape, but he doesn’t give a s**t. This is just a flex to get people talking about it. A statement piece.”

NFTs have been a hot topic recently, and many are calling for them to disappear entirely. We’ve had our say on NFTs already, but while ever digital pieces are attracting buyers willing to drop this amount of cash on them, it’s hard to see them going anywhere for the time being.