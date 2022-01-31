Troy Baker backtracks on controversial NFT deal after fury from fans

Beloved video game voice actor Troy Baker has decided to pull the plug on his recently announced NFT deal. The initial statement was met by a ton of online criticism and the actor has explained all in a new Tweet.

Troy Baker has forged an incredible career in the video game industry by providing his talents to a variety of characters. Fortnite, The Avengers, Mortal Kombat, The Elder Scrolls, Call of Duty, God of War, and Joel Miller in The Last of Us are just some of the 100+ voice acting credits the star has accumulated.

He’s become recognized as one of the most reliable and sought-after talents in gaming, but his reputation has taken a setback due to a recent NFT deal.

Troy Baker apologizes for upsetting fans

On January 14, 2022, Troy Baker posted a Tweet declaring: “I’m partnering with @VoiceverseNFT to explore ways where together we might bring new tools to new creators to make new things, and allow everyone a chance to own & invest in the IP’s they create. We all have a story to tell. You can hate. Or you can create. What’ll it be?”

NFTs, AKA non-fungible tokens, have become the talk of the town in the last year with many high-profile companies and celebrities embracing the concept. The new form of cryptocurrency has caused much discussion, and the reaction to Troy’s involvement with them wasn’t positive.

He almost immediately followed up the Tweet with a series of messages explaining his intentions and reasoning, but also decreed that he was listening to the feedback: “Appreciate y’all sharing your thoughts and giving me a lot to think about.”

On January 31, 2022, Troy issued a statement effectively distancing himself from the deal.

Thank you all for your feedback and patience. After careful consideration, I’ve decided to not continue the partnership with VoiceVerseNFT. Intentions aside, I’ve heard you and apologize for accusing anyone of “hating” just by simply disagreeing with me. — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) January 31, 2022

The dissension for NFTs continues to grow, with Ubisoft being mocked for its recent stance on NFTs.

Regardless, Troy Baker probably isn’t the first to dip into this new market of possibilities, and the uproar and controversy surrounding the topic will inevitably continue to rumble on.