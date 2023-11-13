NFT marketplace OpenSea reportedly hacked and people say they’re losing funds

NFT Marketplace OpenSea has reportedly been hacked, and people have taken to social media to report that they’ve lost funds and NFTs from their wallets.

There’s no doubt that just about everyone knows about NFTs as they were the most popular “new technology” for quite some time. Influencers and celebs alike bought them, and some even sold for life-changing money.

OpenSea was one of the first marketplaces for NFTs made through the Ethereum blockchain, and now it’s facing a bit of an issue.

On November 11, 2023, users began to report that OpenSea suffered an exploit and people are claiming that they’ve already lost money.

OpenSea NFT Marketplace reportedly hacked

According to several posts across X, formerly known as Twitter, hackers were reportedly able to exploit one of the site’s main Smart Contracts that provides users with the ability to sell/buy/offer on NFTs from anyone using the marketplace.

“Opensea has been exploited by a group of hackers notorious for flash-loan attacks, but this time it was different. They used a complicated bug in the contract to steal users their NFTs & tokens,” one user said.

According to a website that allows users to check if they’re affected and revoke their permissions to OpenSea, more than $15M has been stolen. However, that amount has not been confirmed as of writing.

We can say that some funds have been stolen, though, as many Twitter/X users have taken to the platform to share their losses.

“Lost my Azukis and 15WETH to this hack…. everyone be warned,” one user said in their post. At the time of writing, 15WETH is worth roughly $30,000 USD.

Hashtags for OpenSeaHack and OpenSeaExploit have taken over Twitter since the reported exploit began, amassing tens of thousands of tweets in the process.

We’ll be sure to update you when OpenSea comments on the hack. For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.