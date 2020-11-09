 Julia Rose responds to Harry Jowsey cheating allegations - Dexerto
Julia Rose responds to Harry Jowsey cheating allegations

Published: 9/Nov/2020 11:22 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 11:24

by Alice Hearing
Harry Jowsey and Julia Rose break up
YouTube: Impaulsive Clips/ Instagram: Harry Jowsey

Jake Paul

Julia Rose has addressed allegations from Netflix star Harry Jowsey that she cheated on him with Jake Paul, explaining that she broke up with him because she saw “red-flags.” 

Harry Jowsey, who is known for the Netflix show Too Hot to Handle, accused Jake Paul’s ex-girlfriend Julia Rose of being unfaithful to him last week in an interview with The Hollywood Fix.

He even admitted to wanting to fight Jake, adding that he thought Julia used him to get back with the YouTube star, saying “I’ll box the f*** out of him.”

Harry and Julia began dating in October, confirmed by several videos of the pair getting close in public. However, it seems that the relationship was short-lived after she was spotted in one of Jake Paul’s Instagram stories.

Jake paul julia rose kiss
Jake Paul, Instagram
YouTuber Jake Paul and Julia Rose officially began dating in March

In response to Harry’s accusations, Jake said, “I think he’s a little delusional….they weren’t dating, he thought that they were dating.”

Julia-Rose and Jake Paul became an official item in March, but the on-off couple seemed to split for good in May. Now it appears that they might be back together, with Harry left out in the cold.

The model and reality tv star addressed the situation in the latest episode of Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive. She explained that she and Jake broke up at the beginning of June and that Harry was the first person she had dated since.

She continued that after connecting on her podcast The Sh*t Show, he slid into her DMs and they went on a spontaneous trip to Malibu, but that she wasn’t looking for anything serious, and even denied proposing to him.

“He was very wanting love…and I felt like you know those people that if they’re looking for a relationship through anything it was like they’ll take any kind of relationship that they can get. It was super super fast and a lot of different red flags came up.

“He would always bring up ‘my ex when we first started dating made me block you like I wasn’t allowed to follow you’ and it was almost a flex type thing of almost like he was flexing a new Rolex…I kind of said I felt he was dating me for the wrong reasons.”

She also added that she felt that Harry was overreacting as they dated for only a week.

Despite the dramatic breakup over a week-long fling, there is no confirmation as to whether Jake Paul and Julia Rose are officially back on again.

Entertainment

Ninja explains why he returned to Twitch instead of joining YouTube

Published: 9/Nov/2020 6:38 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 6:47

by Brad Norton
Ninja streaming on Twitch
Twitch: Ninja

Ninja Twitch youtube

Months after the Mixer shutdown and a supposed bidding war to claim one of gaming’s biggest celebrities, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed why he settled on a return to Twitch over a new home at YouTube.

Ninja has long-been one of the biggest personalities in the gaming industry. As a result, it’s no surprise that every major streaming platform was trying to place the highest bid and recruit him under their banners.

Months after the shocking Mixer shutdown, Ninja’s next move was still up in the air. A mysterious YouTube stream had fans believing that he’d just revealed his new home, though an eventual Twitch deal completely changed the narrative. So what happened in this period of relative silence?

It turns out that Ninja was simply weighing his options. As his close friends like Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop made the move to YouTube, to “avoid the pressures of Twitch’s Subscriber system, Ninja was close to joining him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🔴Live RIGHT NOW ON TWITCH. First time in over a year. Twitch.tv/ninja

A post shared by Tyler Blevins (@ninja) on

“Were you thinking about seriously going on YouTube?” Fortnite content creator Lachlan Power asked during a recent Duo session. “We were highly considering it,” Ninja quickly responded. “It was a lifestyle thing at that point.”

“No matter what, that transition at the start is always going to be super difficult,” he acknowledged. Regardless of where he ended up, he knew it would be challenging after representing Mixer for as long as he did. However, his sights seemed to have been set back on Twitch all along.

“Twitch is streaming right now. If I do amazing things for gaming and for streaming, I think it would have more of an impact if done on Twitch.” That’s not to say his impact would have been reduced had he joined YouTube instead, it just comes with a different label altogether, according to Ninja.

“When someone says ‘you’re my favorite YouTuber,’ almost no one ever means your streams on YouTube. They think of your YouTube videos.

“It’s just the news in general. No one ever reports on a YouTuber getting a million live viewers or raising millions of dollars for charity,” he explained. “But when someone like Logan Paul f***s up, it’s YouTuber this, YouTuber that.”

The relevant section begins at the 1:13 mark below.

Obviously, a few other minor factors weighed on the decision. From the lack of a proper clipping tool, to the entire notion of gifted subs, a huge revenue stream for content creators, Ninja still believes they have a ways to go. “Competition is great for everyone,” he assured. 

While Twitch is ‘the’ home for streamers in Ninja’s eyes, things could always change down the line as YouTube continues to evolve its own streaming service.