Julia Fox calls Kanye West relationship “overwhelming” and “unsustainable”

Julia Fox explained what it was like dating Kanye West, claiming that his relationship tendencies were too much to handle.

Julia Fox and Kanye West dated for a couple of months at the beginning of 2022, but amicably called off their relationship quite quickly.

Their time together may have been short, but Fox opened up on The Drew Barrymore Show about what it was like dating West, saying that it was “overwhelming and so unsustainable.”

Fox also explained that she had a child to care for, so taking on West’s needs in their relationship was not to her liking.

Instagram: entertainmenttonight Julia Fox and Kanye West may have started their relationship off by talking on the phone a lot, but it ended up taking too much time away from Fox’s time with her son.

Julia Fox relates dating Kanye West to having a second child to care for

In Julia Fox’s memoir ‘Down the Drain,’ she addressed her time with Kanye West. She recalled their spark first starting when a mutual friend asked her to give them her number to give to West.

Though the two would talk on the phone for hours, Fox said she was soon unable to accommodate West’s relationship urgencies, as she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that the amount of time West wanted to spend on the phone became too much for her to handle.

Mentioning that she already had a toddler to care for, Fox said, “Ultimately, I think he needed a full-time person, and I just couldn’t be full-time. I had my son and then [Kanye would] wanna talk on the phone a lot.”

Fox continued, “Like, I’d have to change diapers and so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff. It was just — it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable.”

She then expressed to Barrymore that being with West was like having another child, saying, “My son has to be first. It just became too much, like I didn’t sign up to have two babies, you know?”

Ultimately, West’s relationship tendencies were too much for Fox and they called it off after no more than two months. Though Fox is currently single, West married Bianca Censori in December 2022.