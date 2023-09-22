Comedian Kathy Griffin says Kanye West is “100% abusing” his wife Bianca Censori

Comedian Kathy Griffin expressed her concern for Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori, saying she believes that West is controlling her voice and eccentric outfit choices.

Kathy Griffin is not shy about sharing her bold opinions. She’s also a comedian, so really, nobody is safe when it comes to her quick tongue.

Though she came under fire back in 2017 for her comments about former US President Donald Trump, Griffin is currently back on TikTok, where she shares her thoughts on other controversial topics.

Article continues after ad

However, her latest opinion about Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori has many fans taking to Griffin’s side after she claimed that West is “abusing” Censori.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: dailymail Kathy Griffin thinks that Kanye West is controlling Bianca Censori’s voice and clothing outfits.

TikTok agrees that Kanye West is “abusing” his wife Bianca Censori

After West and Censori have displayed odd behaviors and peculiar outfit choices while abroad in Italy, comedian Kathy Griffin just couldn’t keep silent on her perspective about the relationship between the ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’ rapper and esteemed architect.

Griffin first captioned her viral TikTok video, saying, “Trigger warning: I discuss possible abuse in this video. I can’t help it. I worry. I don’t even know this woman, but I still worry.”

Article continues after ad

She then continued to express that she felt West was controlling Censori, saying, “I actually think that he’s physically abusing her — and at the very least, 100% I think he’s psychologically abusing her.”

Article continues after ad

Griffin also explained how her late brother would allegedly abuse his wife just to “humiliate” her. She then related her brother’s story to West having Censori supposedly “service” him while on a boat in Venice, Italy, saying, “So when I see this woman who has no voice… I just think… that reeks of abuse.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the comedian commented on how she felt West was forcing Censori to wear risqué and barely-there outfits, explaining how she thought West did the same thing with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Many who saw Griffin’s video of concern sided with her, with one user saying, “As someone who was in a domestic violence relationship, and seeing Bianca prior to Kanye — she’s changed.”

Article continues after ad

Others agreed, saying, “As someone who has seen stuff like this my whole life, I think you are spot on. Especially with Kanye’s track record.”

Article continues after ad

As well as, “You nailed it… Biggest red flag is that we’ve never heard her voice or gotten a sense of her individual personhood.”

One fan even said they thought Kardashian was refusing to out West for his alleged abuse, saying, “I think Kim hasn’t talked about how abusive he is because of her children.”

West nor Censori have spoken about their Italian escapades. However, sources close to Censori have stated that they’ve tried to contact her to no avail, giving fans even more reason to believe that something might be off.

Article continues after ad