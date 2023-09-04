Kanye West & wife banned for life from Venice boat company after rapper is photographed pantless

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been banned for life from a Venice, Italy, boat company after he was pantless on board.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have spent their fair share of time in Italy this summer, as they’ve been photographed in peculiar Yeezy-inspired outfits.

Not only that, but the two have been walking the Italian cobblestones barefoot, leaving their couture at home and fans questioning their controversial attire.

Though their clothing choices have caused quite a stir, nothing has permeated the internet faster than West’s recent photograph of him pantless while on a boat in Venice, Italy, with his wife, Censori.

Instagram: pagesix Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori in Italy.

Fans of Kanye West call him and Censori “dingy” after a lewd act in Venice, Italy

The ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper has taken his attire choices to another level, as he was recently photographed on a Venetian river taxi with his pants down and shirt untucked.

Though he and his wife Censori were canoodling at the time, the people of Venice, Italy, regarded his pantless moment as a lewd act, causing both West and his wife to be banned from boarding that particular boat company.

Taken aback by the indecency of the rapper and his wife, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, who rented the boat to the couple, reportedly told Daily Mail Australia that the two are “no longer” welcome to use any of their services indefinitely.

The company also explained that had the boat’s captain known that West was pantless, he would have stopped the ride immediately, saying, “The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

Motoscafi continued their statement regarding the explicit moment, saying, “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior — Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

Fans of West have also not taken the situation lightly, calling both he and Censori “dingy.”

Another fan commented on the news, saying, “When will some people learn that some countries have laws, please respect them,” while another added their thoughts on Censori’s submission to the Yeezy designer, saying, “She looks so unhappy and exhausted all the time… blink twice for help.”

West nor Censori have commented on the incident. They have also not made a statement regarding their ban from the Venetian boat company. However, fans have quickly assumed that the two will use their own boat in the future while in Venice, Italy, as the couple weren’t banned entirely from the ‘City of Water.’