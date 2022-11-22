Julia Fox divides TikTok after claiming she dated Kanye West to “get him off Kim’s case”

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

Julia Fox went viral on TikTok after claiming that she only dated Kanye West to “distract” him from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

After a critic accused her of dating a “famously violent misogynist and anti-Semite,” Julia shared a video in response to explain her relationship with Kanye West.

The actress said she dated the rapper to “distract” him from Kim Kardashian, though she also claimed he had been acting “normal” when they first met.

“By the time me and him got together, he hadn’t been doing anything out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said like, ‘Come back to me, Kimberly,'” Julia said in the video, which has amassed over 6.3 million views.

“But then I had this thought, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case,” she said. “Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me, and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me.'”

The ‘Uncut Gems’ star also claimed she broke up with the rapper “the moment he started tweeting” about Kim, as she realized he still wasn’t over his ex.

“I wanted to help him. I sounded almost as dumb as you guys, saying that I should’ve done something to stop him from saying – like, what? But anyway, I was delusional,” she said.

In the comments, several TikTok users praised Julia for her honesty.

“Giving us this tea for free is more charity than the Kardashians have ever done,” one wrote.

“I love your openness and transparency so much, Julia you’re a national treasure,” another added.

Others criticized her, claiming she knew about Kanye’s controversies before and while dating him.

“She dated him AFTER he created a naked doll of a woman who very publicly did not like him. And after he said slavery was a choice. Both public,” one user commented.

“Kanye was literally berating Kim on social media whilst he was with Julia, so if the plan wasn’t working, why did she stay,” another wrote.

In a follow-up clip, Julia defended Kanye as an artist, noting “a lot of really good things” about him despite the “really, really messed up” things he’s said or done.