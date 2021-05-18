Joe Rogan under fire for claiming "woke" culture will silence straight white men - Dexerto

Joe Rogan has been widely mocked on social media after he claimed that if “woke” culture went too far, it would silence straight white men.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast is among the biggest podcasts on the internet. In its 10-year-long run, the YouTube channel has accumulated over 10 million subscribers, hosting a range of influential guests.

However, his opinions often spark controversy online. His latest episode, with guest Joe List, in which he discusses the role of “woke” culture, has launched a wave of mockery and outraged comments on Twitter.

In episode 1651 of the podcast, he said “You can never be ‘woke’ enough, that’s the problem…It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands.”

Topic starts at 4:48

“It’ll eventually get to straight white men are not allowed to talk. Because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of color have been silenced throughout history.”

Twitter reacts

Users on Twitter, however, were particularly unhappy with this take from Rogan, and responses mocking his statement garnered thousands upon thousands of likes and retweets.

Twitter user Elie Mystal earned well over 11,000 likes on a tweet that read: “Can Joe Rogan point to one day in American history where straight white men shut the f**k up? If you start the clock in 1787 they’ve had roughly 85,500 opportunities to give it a rest for A DAY, and have never ONCE let the goddamn Earth spin without offering an opinion.”

Can Joe Rogan point to one day in American history where straight white men shut the fuck up? If you start the clock in 1787 they've had roughly 85,500 opportunities to give it a rest for A DAY, and have never ONCE let the goddamn Earth spin without offering an opinion. https://t.co/ZsIwzZnmCT — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 18, 2021

Another user called Right Wing Cope wrote: “Joe Rogan says ‘straight white men are not allowed to talk’ eventually while complaining on his podcast paid for by a $100,000,000 Spotify contract.”

Joe Rogan says "straight white men are not allowed to talk" eventually while complaining on his podcast paid for by a $100,000,000 Spotify contract. pic.twitter.com/CIAl2XGHcD — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) May 18, 2021

Author John Pavlovitz decided to take aim at Joe Rogan himself rather than just the statement he made, simply saying: “Guys like Joe Rogan not being allowed to talk sounds like a win for humanity in general.”

Guys like Joe Rogan not being allowed to talk sounds like a win for humanity in general. https://t.co/VWJSTDlvoI — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Fox News’ Tomi Lahren defended Joe Rogan, adding “Well @joerogan is right, it’s open season on straight white men and y’all need to stop bowing to the mob. Stop apologizing for being straight white men!”

Well @joerogan is right, it’s open season on straight white men and y’all need to stop bowing to the mob. Stop apologizing for being straight white men! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 17, 2021

However, the comedian has faced plenty of backlash over the course of the show’s run. In March he came under fire for making comments that some called transphobic, and later was heavily criticized for his comments regarding vaccines.