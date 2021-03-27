Joe Rogan reveals why new podcast episode suddenly cut off before ending - Dexerto

Joe Rogan has explained why episode 1622 of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast had a bit of an abrupt ending amid discussion from fans about a possible reason.

Since 2009, Joe Rogan’s podcast – the Joe Rogan Experience – has seen guests from all walks of life get involved. Some tell their life story, while others explain weird theories, and give Joe a bit more insight into a field that he wants to learn more about.

It’s had many repeat guests, with conversations going on for hours – stretching beyond the length of a usual podcast if the discussion is flowing.

While he’s not really had many abrupt endings which cause fans to ask what happen, episode 1622, where he was speaking to retired Navy Seal Marcus Luthrell, ended pretty abruptly, and he’s now lifted the lid as to why.

Why did episode 1622 of JRE end so soon?

The UFC commentator’s interview with the military hero – whose story forms the basis of the hit movie Lone Surivor – was all set to hit another round of topics when Luthrell left to use the bathroom. However, that’s where the pod came to an end.

Rogan took to Instagram on March 26 to plug the episode, complimenting Luthrell for his appearance and explained why it came to a close so abruptly. “We talked a lot of s**t and drank a lot of whiskey,” Rogan posted.

“For people wondering why the podcast cut off abruptly after Marcus went to take a leak we decided that perhaps he had consumed a little too much to continue talking, and in retrospect, I believe that was the correct decision.”

Rogan also had good news for anyone who enjoyed the episode and wants them to do it again. “We’ll do it again, I’m sure,” he added. “I enjoyed the f**k out of it, and I hope you do too.”

When that return episode will be, though, remains to be seen, but at least it’s going to happen.