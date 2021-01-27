Logo
Joe Rogan explains why Daniel Craig is the best James Bond “by a mile”

Published: 27/Jan/2021 17:21

by Michael Gwilliam
Joe Rogan says Daniel Craig is the best 007.
YouTube/JoeRogan/Wikimedia Commons/www.GlynLowe.com

Joe Rogan

Famous podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan made a compelling case for Daniel Craig being the best James Bond in a heated 007 debate on the latest episode of the JRE show.

James Bond is easily one of the most popular heroes in cinema history, with over twenty installments and seven different actors portraying the Ian Fleming character.

Out of everyone who has ever taken a martini cocktail shaken, not stirred, Rogan believes Daniel Craig tops the list, beating out fan-favorites such as Sean Connery.

For Rogan, it all comes down who he believes is the most deadly. And for that, it’s Daniel Craig “by a mile.”

Joe Rogan on his podcast
YouTube/JRE
Joe Rogan is convinced Daniel Craig is the best Bond.

“The only thing that separates people from my opinion is nostalgia. If you just looked at it objectively, if I said ‘which one of these motherfuckers really looks like he can kill people’ there’s one answer. It’s Daniel Craig,” the podcast host explained.

Rogan’s point does make sense given how the newer films borrow a lot from modern spy-action movies such as Mission Impossible.

“You don’t really think that Timothy Dalton is up there nuking fuckers? Stabbing people, murking people.” Rogan asked his guest Brian Redban. “Roger Moore is fantastic, but you don’t believe Roger Moore is legitimately out there fucking people up.”

According to Rogan, fans of the series really only have two options when it comes to who the best Bond is: Sean Connery, if they’re being “dishonest” and only want nostalgia or Daniel Craig.

“It’s not disrespect for Roger Moore. It’s not disrespectful to Tim Dalton,” he continued. “You’ve got Sean Connery if you’re a silly bitch. And you’ve got Daniel Craig if you’re being honest.”

While Joe appreciates Connery, calling him a “wonderful actor” if he was locked in a room with Daniel Craig, he would die.

No Time To Die poster
MGM
No Time To Die is scheduled for October, 2021.

“I disagree, that Indiana Jones’ father,” joked Brian Redban.

Rogan further continued to stress that if you look at Craig as an individual entity, there is no one better. If someone like Tim Dalton were to come in and take over the role after Craig it wouldn’t work because times have changed.

For those wanting to see the next installment in the Bond series, No Time To Die is scheduled for October 8, 2021 – pending any additional delays, of course. And judging by Rogan’s excitement, he’ll be watching it the day it’s released.

Jake Paul claims KSI is scared to fight him

Published: 27/Jan/2021 18:41 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 18:47

by Virginia Glaze
Jake Paul claims KSI is scared to fight him
YouTube: Jake Paul / JJ Olatunji

Jake Paul ksi

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul has claimed that rival creator KSI is too chicken to throw down with him in the ring after inciting a beef with the British rapper in early 2020.

The rivalry between Jake Paul and KSI goes back to Logan Paul’s first fight with the YouTuber in 2018. Ever since then, the younger Paul brother has been itching to face off with KSI whenever possible, culminating in a head-to-head standoff with the UK-based personality after Jake’s win over AnEsonGib a year ago.

With KSI having defeated his older brother, it seems that Jake is hankering to restore his family’s honor — but amid the current global pandemic, it doesn’t look like KSI is interested in risking his health for a boxing match.

Jake Paul spoke on this apparent issue during a video uploaded on January 27, 2021, a year after he and KSI nearly came to blows in the ring. According to Jake, KSI is “scared” to fight him, and is using the ongoing global health crisis as an excuse to duck a potential bout.

“This guy is scared of me,” he claimed. “He’s legitimately scared. You can see through all of his shit. You can see through it all. This guy keeps blaming not fighting me because of COVID.”

Despite doing his best to rile up KSI into fighting him, Jake isn’t too sure their match will ever happen — and isn’t sure he even wants to accept it, having now scheduled an event with former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

“I don’t know what KSI is doing,” he added. “I doubt that fight is ever gonna happen. I’m just gonna be fighting these MMA, these professional fighters, and my skill level is just growing and growing. I’m not gonna go backwards and fight a YouTuber who I’m just gonna kill.”

This is far from the first time Jake has accused KSI of ducking him; this particular song and dance has been going on since last year, with KSI reminding Jake that, “You’re acting like a pandemic isn’t happening right now.”

Will these two ever face off? That possibility is still up in the air, but for now, fans can look forward to Jake’s upcoming bout with Ben Askren — as well as Logan’s forthcoming Super Exhibition fight with none other than Floyd Mayweather.