Joe Rogan cries laughing at Chris Distefano’s wild story about New York Mets owner

Joe Rogan was in tears after learning how comedian Chris Distefano became friends with New York Mets owner Steve Cohen by completely bombing at a private event.

Chris Distefano appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience wearing a New York Mets jersey and explained the outrageous reason he became a fan, leaving Joe in stitches.

According to Distefano, Steve Cohen’s wife had hired him to perform some standup at a private 60th birthday event held during the global health crisis, expecting the sports team owner’s entire family to be there.

Instead, the comedian had to deal with just Cohen and his ten of his friends who had no idea comedy was even supposed to happen.

Article continues after ad

“A sixty-year-old billionaire doesn’t know who the f**k I am,” he explained, which got a groan out of Rogan.

Distefano further explained that the entire setup didn’t include a microphone or any lights, just a small room with ten guys eating dinner. To make matter worse, Cohen’s assistant even claimed that “it doesn’t feel like they’re gonna like you,” which made Joe burst out laughing.

Article continues after ad

Eventually, Chris tried doing his bit, but failed horribly, with some of the men chirping him and even throwing a piece of shrimp at him. However, Cohen stepped up, offering to double the comedian’s pay if he was able to make him laugh with his best five minutes.

Article continues after ad

After trying his David Letterman set, Cohen actually laughed and agreed to double his pay, but not before the comedian was asked to sign a bunch of NDAs about the event.

Distefano suspected that the NDAs were due to the location and time of the private event and proceeded to discuss it the next day on his own podcast with Sal Vulcano – which resulted in him getting threats by Cohen’s legal team.

However, Cohen’s family was a big fan of the podcast and had sent him private Instagram DMs praising him and sure enough, the lawyers backed off.

Article continues after ad

YouTube/Chrisdcomedy Chris Distefano has become good friends with the Mets owner.

“The family now has become friends of mine,” Chris explained, recalling how he’s been able to attend games for free. During one event, Steve even gave the comedian a chance to redeem himself by doing a set during a rain delay, but that ended up being a disaster too.

Article continues after ad

“Oh my God,” Rogan broke down in hysterics learning how Distefano had bombed at the Mets game while wearing a floral shirt and a small microphone attached to his clothing.

“I’m bombing in front of 30,000. Steve Cohen and his friends, by the way, are dying laughing cause they knew it was going to happen. And Steve goes, ‘you’re alright man.’”

Article continues after ad

Luckily, despite the two horrible sets, Distefano ended up making a pretty high-profile friend in the process – something that Joe Rogan absolutely lost his mind over.