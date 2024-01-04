Joe Jonas slammed online after appearing with model amid Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas has found himself at the center of major online backlash after he was spotted boarding a private jet with model Stormi Bree mere months after announcing his divorce from Sophie Turner.

On September 5, 2023, it was confirmed that singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner had officially filed for divorce. The couple, who quickly developed a major following from their respective fans, had been together since 2016.

Prior to their separation, rumors of the split came about after photos emerged of the 34-year old singer being shown without his wedding ring.

Following the announcement of the divorce, fans of Sophie Turner were quick to defend the actor after initial reporting implied that the reason for their split was because she “likes to party.”

This rush of support for Turner and the conversations surrounding their split led to Joe Jonas publicly addressing the discourse during a concert at the end of 2023.

“It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it, okay?” He could be heard saying as he directly addressed the media speculations head-on.

He ended by stating, “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys,” as his fans erupted in cheers to show their support.

However, the singer has now found himself in the middle of major online backlash following rumors that he is now dating model Stormi Bree. Speculation erupted after the two were photographed boarding a private jet together.

As such, Twitter users have flooded the social media platform, slamming the singer for moving on from Sophie Turner despite the two only officially filing for divorce mere months ago.

“Wasn’t he just married?” Questioned one user. Another adding, that Joe is “disgusting” and that “he’s such a hypocrite. No one take this boy seriously.”

At the time of writing, the relationship between Jonas and Bree is still purely speculation. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as the situation unfolds.

