Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner getting a divorce? Couple splits after 4 years of marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke the hearts of millions of people across the world when news of a divorce started spreading. But is it true? If so, why are they divorcing?

The internet was crushed when the rumors of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s split started to spread online. It now seems like the rumors were true after publications got hold of the former couple’s divorce papers.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 5 in Miami for a dissolution of marriage from the actress, 27, documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm.

Jonas and Turner have a prenup in place, per the divorce filing.

The filing comes days after it was reported that Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer, despite continuing to wear his wedding band in public.

Why did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner file for divorce

While neither Joe nor Sophie have made a public comment about their divorce, the official court filing claims that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

It continued to say the reason behind the couple’s divorce was their “different lifestyles.”

A source told TMZ: “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

The outlet further reported that the 34-year-old singer has been taking care of the couple’s children almost all of the time for the last 3 months.

The pair first met in 2016 and announced their engagement the following year. They secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019 before hosting a big wedding celebration at Chateau Du Taureau in France, attended by Joe’s groomsmen Nick and Kevin Jonas, and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.