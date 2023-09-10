Joe Jonas urges fans to ignore rumors amid “tough” Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas took to stage during a Jonas Brothers concert to plead with his fans not to believe rumors amid his “tough” Sophie Turner divorce.

Rumors of the split came about after photos emerged of the 34-year old singer being shown without his wedding ring, where it was later revealed he had officially filed for divorce on September 5, 2023.

Speculations on why one of the internet’s favorite celebrity couples has split has wildly continued, as people’s opinions and different sources have reported various contrasting explanations.

Sophie Turner specifically has faced a “smear campaign” revolving around rumors that suggested they had differing lifestyles However, this was shortly shut down after her fans rallied in support.

During a Jonas Brothers concert on September 9 at the Dodger’s Stadium in Los Angeles, Joe finally took to the microphone to provide his first public comments on his “tough” divorce with the Game of Thrones star.

Joe Jonas asks fans not to believe rumors surrounding Sophie Turner divorce

In a tweet posted to Twitter/X by Variety’s social media editor Katchy Stephan, video footage was provided as thousands of fans can be seen listening to the star’s personal comments on the ordeal as he makes his speech.

“It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it, okay?” He could be heard saying as he directly addressed the media speculations head-on.

He ends by saying: “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys,” as his fans erupt in cheers to show their support.

Aside from the public comments made, at the time of writing, the two have only commented on the ordeal publicly in their written official statement that was posted to their social media accounts.