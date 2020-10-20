 YouTuber Shiey hits out after strike against illegal train surfing video - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

YouTuber Shiey hits out after strike against illegal train surfing video

Published: 20/Oct/2020 16:11 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 16:21

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: Shiey

Share

travel youtube

YouTuber Shiey has hit out at YouTube after the platform decided to shut down his channel, for seemingly no obvious reason.

Shiey is a popular YouTuber with more than 1.3 million subscribers and has built up his following from posting hairraising videos of train surfing and dangerous physical feats. Lately, he has been uploading videos for his series in which he train surfs across Europe.

Advertisement

Part 1 and Part 2 of his Europe journey are still live on his YouTube channel, but Shiey recently tweeted that part 3 of the series had been taken down by YouTube because it violates the “harmful and dangerous” policy.

The removal of the video is part of YouTube’s strike system where a user is banned from uploading videos for two weeks if they violate the platform’s policy twice, and the channel is permanently removed after three strikes. Shiey says YouTube is currently preventing him from using his main channel.

Advertisement
YouTube Shiey illegal train surfing
YouTube: Shiey
Shiey is in the process of appealing the strike on his channel

Shiey tweeted a screenshot of the warning sent to him by YouTube and posted: “Interesting how they let other channels do the same thing, but not me,” and refuted the decision.

They added: “Btw part 3 was a 30 min video with 5 min of train stuff and 25 min of me walking ’round town with ice cream, camping, and swimming. Sick choice for takedown…”

YouTube does give creators the choice to appeal, which Shiey has done, but he claims that he hasn’t heard anything so far. He said that if he continued to be ignored, he would upload the entire journey as one video.

Advertisement

Shiey has created a back-up channel so viewers can still stay up to date with his content, to get around the strikes, and he is spreading the word in the comments on his main channel. He says he will be uploading every video that gets taken down by YouTube on the back-up.

Train surfing is illegal on most railways globally, not just because it involves skipping the fare, but because it is seriously life-threatening, whether that be from colliding with infrastructure, falling from a height, or getting electrocuted by a power supply.

Entertainment

Expert reveals cost of YouTuber watches: PewDiePie, Jake Paul & more

Published: 20/Oct/2020 13:58

by Jacob Hale
pride pinion watch expert youtube pewdiepie casey neistat
Rolex / YouTube: Pride & Pinion, PewDiePie, Casey Neistat

Share

A watch expert on YouTube has taken it upon himself to take a look at the timepieces of some of the platform’s biggest stars, revealing the surprising cost of some of their watches, as well as roasting a few of them, too.

Pride & Pinion is a luxury watch boutique in Belfast, Northern Ireland, run by Dutch-born Nico van der Horst, who in 2020 has taken it upon himself to educate people on watches: most notably, some of the biggest names on YouTube.

Advertisement

Having previously taken a look at the watch collections of the likes of Logan Paul and KSI, as well as megastars such as Leo Messi, Post Malone and Floyd Mayweather, Nico decided to give his honest opinion on certain YouTubers’ watches, as well as explain how much they cost.

Clearly, Nico knows what he’s talking about, and he thinks some of these YouTubers have made some questionable decisions when forking out tens of thousands on these timepieces.

Advertisement
Pride and Pinion Nico watches
Instagram: prideandpinion
Nico knows all there is to know about luxury watches.

The creators he looks at range from Casey Neistat, to PewDiePie, to Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau: and he wasn’t afraid to hold back if he thought they had overspent.

YouTubers’ watch prices

Nico was impressed by some of the watches on display, though, and definitely by the financial decisions some of them were able to make.

Here are all the pieces he evaluated, including how much they cost:

Advertisement
  • Casey Neistat: Yellow gold Rolex Submariner with black dial — $20,000+
  • True Geordie: Yellow gold and steel Rolex Submariner — $10,000+
  • WillNE: Two-tone Rolex Sky-Dweller — ~$20,000
  • Vikkstar: Hublot Fusion Chronograph — No price stated
  • Trisha Paytas: Chanel J12 — $5,000 pre-owned
  • Tana Mongeau: Fully iced out Rolex Datejust — $15,000 (bought by Jake Paul)
  • PewDiePie: Rolex GMT-Master II — $10,000

Verdicts

Obviously, Nico was a bigger fan of some watches than he was of others. While he was very impressed by that of WillNE, Casey Neistat and True Geordie, he clearly had huge admiration for PewDiePie, especially the reasons for why he chose that watch.

On the other hand, there were some he hated. He said that Vikkstar “needs some help with the watch game,” refers to Trisha’s Chanel piece as “just sh*t” and Tana’s as “aftermarket garbage.”

Clearly, Nico knows a thing or two about watches — and maybe these YouTubers need him to guide them along the right path when it comes to their wrist jewelry.

Advertisement