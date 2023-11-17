Martin Scorsese claims he was “tricked” into his newfound TikTok fame

Martin Scorsese claims he was “tricked” into taking part in TikTok videos by his daughter, the Hollywood icon explaining that he was surprised and unaware of just how popular these videos have become.

Martin Scorsese is one of the most well-known and beloved Hollywood directors of the past few decades. Having helmed movies such as Taxi Driver, The Wolf of Wall Street, and many more, Scorsese films boast impressive casts and often pile up a raft of awards.

And while he is known to dedicated moviegoers, the director has also found a new audience in the least likely place, on social media platform TikTok.

The 80-year-old has been going viral on TikTok thanks to a series of videos including him guessing the meaning of slang words, movie ranking videos and even clips of him pretending to cast actors in his films.

But how and why is the old-school director making such viral content on TikTok? According to a new interview he did with the Los Angeles Times, fans have his daughter to thank for his newfound presence on the app.

“I was tricked into that,” the director began. “That was a trick. I didn’t know those things would go viral. They say it’s viral. I didn’t know.”

His daughter, Francesca Scorsese, has begun including her father in various TikTok videos. The latest one, which involved Martin ranking his favorite movies, has almost 3 million views on the platform.

As well as this, another video of the director awarding a movie part to his dog has over 1 million views, Scorsese revealing “I didn’t know it was going to go up.”

“I was just doing it in the other room with her. I don’t know what they’re going to do. They always have those iPhone cameras in their hands. You’re not aware. I honestly did not know she was going to post it. They use the words ‘post it’, right?”

Now that Martin Scorsese is aware of just how viral his TikTok videos are, time will tell if the iconic director chooses to lean into his influencer status or distance himself from the app.

