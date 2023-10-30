Joe Russo claps back at Martin Scorsese on TikTok

Famed directors making TikTok videos seems to be all the rage these days, with Martin Scorsese’s daughter Francesca giving the people what they want. Now, it’s Joe Russo’s turn to reply.

From guessing the definitions of modern slang to a supercut of family life behind the scenes, the Killers of the Flower Moon director has made his presence clearly known on the social media platform, even if he didn’t intend to.

While Scorsese’s short-form content has been taking off, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo has taken to the platform to jump in on the action.

Given recent comments Scorsese has made about the MCU, it’s a surprising partnership – and one that takes a comedic swipe at the continuing “theme park ride” movie discourse.

Joe Russo and Martin Scorsese have a dog-off in new TikTok

Joe Russo has replied to one of Martin Scorsese’s recent TikToks claiming that his dog is called “Box Office” in a jibe relating to Scorsese’s ongoing critiques of Marvel films.

In the original TikTok, Scorsese can be seen talking to a dog, apparently called Oscar. The director talks about his previous collaborations with the likes of Robert De Niro, stating that whoever he is speaking to has the potential to be a new muse – making the reveal of a dog as a companion all the more hilarious.

“Oscar, show me sadness,” Scorsese states, before the camera cuts to a dog propped up on a chair, looking directly down the lens.

However, in a recent TikTok stitch, Joe Russo has added some fuel to the fire. “Aw. Look, he’s got a schnauzer,” Russo starts off as saying. “I love schnauzers. And his name is Oscar, that’s really cute.” Russo can then be seen picking a schnauzer of his own, stating “Alright, come on Box Office.”

This dig relates back to a continuing debate between Martin Scorsese and the MCU, with the director having a track record of strong opinions against what he terms as “theme park movies.”

In 2019, Scorsese was reported as saying that Marvel movies “aren’t cinema,” with other outlets suggesting that the director has help to steer the franchise towards its “flop era.”

Earlier this year, Scorsese encouraged movie lovers to “fight back” against comic book movie culture in order to save cinema.

Joe Russo’s Avengers: Endgame made $2.7 billion at the box office worldwide when it was released in 2019. Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is currently at around $84 million worldwide.

