Jason Derulo explains how he helped ‘change TikTok forever’

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

Jason Derulo has explained why he believes he ‘changed TikTok forever,’ and how he helped turn it into “the app that it is today.”

Singer Jason Derulo has one of the biggest accounts on TikTok, with over 56 million followers on his page where he uploads regular videos that garner millions of views and likes.

The star has been uploading videos to the platform since the Musical.ly days, and has been continuously growing on the platform since then.

In a YouTube video with sneaker store Kick Game, Derulo spoke about how he feels he has influenced TikTok over the years.

Article continues after ad

“I just had fun with it, honestly. It was a dance app at first, and it being a dance app, I felt like, ‘I don’t know if this is gonna work.’ You know, everybody doesn’t like to dance,” he explained.

“So, I was like, ‘Let me start posting other sh*t.’ I tried to post a photo, that didn’t work. People was like, ‘What the f**k is this?’ Then I started to post random story-like videos. That didn’t work.”

Topic starts at 14:00

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He went on to say that what worked for him on the platform was posting content that was “more fun.”

Article continues after ad

“I was like, ‘Okay, this is a moment where I can be a leader and do something that’s totally different on the app,’” he said. “I think it changed the app forever because TikTok used to be just a dance app, and it wasn’t until I started to introduce other things that it became the app that it is today.”

Jason almost revealed to viewers how much TikTok pays him, but he stopped himself short of revealing an actual figure.

Some viewers disagreed that the star was solely responsible for the shift in TikTok content, with a huge number of other creators influencing the trends and direction of the platform over the years.

Article continues after ad

Regardless, Derulo continues to be one of the biggest stars on the platform, gaining new followers every day.