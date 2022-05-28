James Charles loses 80,000 Instagram followers after posting ‘tucking’ story

Beauty influencer James Charles has revealed that he lost over 80,000 followers in one day after posting an image of him ‘tucking’ on his story.

23-year-old James Charles is an influencer best known for his YouTube channel, where he posts videos showcasing makeup looks and trends for his 24 million subscribers.

He also has a huge following on Instagram, where he often posts images of his latest fashion and makeup looks for his fans.

However, many were not a fan of one of his most recent posts, which showed him with his hands down his swimsuit, adjusting himself in a practice known as ‘tucking.’

James Charles shares a photo of himself “tucking” on SnapChat. pic.twitter.com/j9VgidKefn — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) May 25, 2022

“When people ask me if I ‘cut it off’ here’s your answer,” he reportedly wrote alongside the image.

Some followers clearly did not enjoy the rather unexpected behind-the-scenes look at Charles’ fashion content, and thousands of people began to unfollow the influencer.

“I really did not need to see a picture of James Charles tucking his d*ck,” one Twitter user wrote about the image.

“Stop putting James Charles tucking himself on my tl,” said another.

Not long after posting the image, James uploaded an Instagram story updating fans on the response the image.

“I lost 80,000 followers today for posting that tucking story,” he wrote. “I’m so sorry that y’all are boring, u will not be missed lol.”

It looks like the YouTuber could be set to lose even more, as the image continues to do the rounds across social media.

This is not the first time that Charles has experienced a drop in followers. He lost millions of subscribers in 2019 as a result of his drama with fellow beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook, and lost more again in 2021 following a series of grooming accusations.