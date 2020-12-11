 Quiz: How much do you know about Logan Paul? - Dexerto
Quiz: How much do you know about Logan Paul?

Published: 11/Dec/2020 19:02

by Alice Hearing
Logan Paul is one of the biggest names in internet culture and beyond. YouTube obsessives and even boxing fans will all recognize his name, but how much do you know about the globally famous star? Take our Logan Paul quiz to find out!

Logan first became famous on Vine, and then on YouTube, where he now has more than 22 million subscribers. He also runs the Impaulsive podcast, collaborates with other famous creators, and makes TikTok videos.

That’s just what he does on the internet; he is also known for his exploits in the boxing ring. The rivalry between Logan and British YouTuber KSI culminated in the pair challenging each other to a fight, the first of which took place in 2018, with a rematch being held a year later. He will be taking his boxing to the next level when he faces legend Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

Whether you’ve watched Logan’s online antics since the very beginning or if you only heard of him after his fights with KSI, we’re putting your knowledge to the test with this quiz. 15 questions – some simple, some trickier, and some as hard as Logan likes to think he is! See if you can earn the title of a true fan below.

How did you get on? That quiz sums up Logan’s life so far, but who knows what other antics he’ll get up to in the future.
For now, we know that he is getting ready for the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition match on February 20, 2021 (hope you got that one right!), meaning that there’s only a little over two months for these fighters to prepare. It will take place via Fanmio Boxing, an offshoot of the Fanmio streaming service.
Twitch streamer Ludwig explains why people shouldn’t vape

Published: 11/Dec/2020 17:57

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer Ludwig slammed the vape industry for being “predatory” in an anti-vape advert during the Game Awards on December 10, revealing his own take on the habit after working personally in the industry in the past.

The Game Awards 2020 proved to be an eventful night as always, with games like the Last of Us 2 winning big, and plenty of famous faces appearing to celebrate one of the biggest nights in the gaming industry.

Various segments were hosted by some top celebrities such as actor Tom Holland, but also some familiar gaming personalities were there to lead the night, including Alanah Pearce who spoke on behalf of This is Quitting, an initiative to help young people quit vaping.

Ludwig has done it all, from competing and commentating to entertaining and streaming.

Ludwig didn’t stop to watch the whole segment however, as he had some strong opinions of his own that he wanted to share about the vape industry.

“Hey, let me cut the sh*t,” he began “Guys, don’t vape. I don’t know if you do vape.” The streamer went on to explain his past work in the vape industry, saying “I used to sell vapes actually. And some of the vapes I sold, actually looked like iPod nanos from 2008, it was extremely predatory and insane. And that’s the industry I worked in.”

He slammed the industry by revealing that “it’s all unregulated, no one knows what the f**k they’re doing, everyone just tries to copy JUUL and get as many people addicted to nicotine as possible.”

Ludwig finished his passionate message by saying “that’s it, that’s it. No alternative, no plans for anything. It’s all insane, don’t vape.”

It’s clear that having worked in the vape industry, the streamer has seen the darker side of that world, and he certainly seems to be passionate about the cause, imploring his viewers to avoid vaping and potential subsequent addictions.

Ludwig has over one million followers on Twitch, and has been surging in popularity over the past year thanks to some brilliant clips from his streams that have went viral.