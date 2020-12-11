Quiz: How much do you know about Logan Paul? - Dexerto

Logan Paul is one of the biggest names in internet culture and beyond. YouTube obsessives and even boxing fans will all recognize his name, but how much do you know about the globally famous star? Take our Logan Paul quiz to find out!
Logan first became famous on Vine, and then on YouTube, where he now has more than 22 million subscribers. He also runs the Impaulsive podcast, collaborates with other famous creators, and makes TikTok videos.
That’s just what he does on the internet; he is also known for his exploits in the boxing ring. The rivalry between Logan and British YouTuber KSI culminated in the pair challenging each other to a fight, the first of which took place in 2018, with a rematch being held a year later. He will be taking his boxing to the next level when he faces legend Floyd Mayweather in 2021.
Whether you’ve watched Logan’s online antics since the very beginning or if you only heard of him after his fights with KSI, we’re putting your knowledge to the test with this quiz. 15 questions – some simple, some trickier, and some as hard as Logan likes to think he is! See if you can earn the title of a true fan below.