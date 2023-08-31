Jesse Sebastiani admits he “misses” NELK Boys and might finally return at times

Former NELK Boys member Jesse Sebastiani admitted he “misses” being a part of the YouTube group as they’re considering a reunion with everyone at some point in the future.

Since 2019, the NELK Boys have made waves on YouTube and social media, becoming a staple for those viewers who still enjoy a good prank video or want to see strangers put in an awkward spot out the blue.

Though, over time, the YouTube collective has gone through some changes. When they started out, fans would be accustomed to seeing a few faces in every video – Kyle, Jesse, Steve, and Lucas – but Jesse has moved on, selling his shares to start a new project known as Sunday.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A reunion between the original group has long been talked about by fans, and it appears the Canadian group are planning something in the future.

NELK Boys want a reunion and Jesse is in

It came up during their August 29 video which Jesse featured in as they spoke to old members of the group in the States and back home in Canada.

“I obviously miss just all you guys and all the energy too and shooting pranks and the comedy of it,” he said after being asked by Kyle if he missed them at all. “I think it was having to do it every single day, but then when you don’t have to do it, you miss this thing you love f*cking doing.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jesse added that he was “down” to do some collaborative stuff with his old group, but don’t count on him returning as a full-time member.

Timestamp of 4:25

NELK also want a reunion to include former editor 905, but getting SteveWillDoIt involved presents challenges given that he’s still banned from appearing on YouTube.

They’ve discussed “alternative” ways of making it happen, including videos for Twitter/X and other platforms, so it’s one to keep an eye out for – especially if you’re a long-time NELK fan.