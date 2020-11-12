 James Charles claims Charli D'Amelio cries over hateful TikTok comments - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

James Charles claims Charli D’Amelio cries over hateful TikTok comments

Published: 12/Nov/2020 22:04

by Virginia Glaze
A photo of James Charles is shown next to a screenshot of Charli D'Amelio speaking to her camera during a vlog.
YouTube: Zane and Heath: UNFILTERED, Charli D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio James Charles

Makeup mogul James Charles is getting quite close with TikTok stars, particularly with Charli D’Amelio — but according to Charles, the brutal nature of TikTok comments is starting to get to its most-followed content creator.

It’s no secret that the internet can be a ruthless place. In fact, James Charles found himself at the center of one of YouTube’s biggest scandals in May of last year, after being accused by former mentor Tati Westbrook of multiple alleged misdeeds.

While Charles has since recovered from the drama, it seems that TikTok has become the net’s resident hive for bullying, with even the likes of rapper Taio Cruz quitting the platform after being harassed by mean users.

However, it looks like things are even worse for some of the app’s top content creators, with names like Addison Rae getting near-constant hate and bodyshaming comments — and even TikTok Queen Charli D’Amelio isn’t exempt from the bullying.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio)

In an interview with YouTubers Zane and Heath, James Charles revealed that Charli often calls him when she receives hateful comments and backlash on TikTok, usually accompanied by tears and high emotions.

“Charli and I talk almost every single day,” Charles revealed during the interview. “I’ve been really trying hard to be there for her, help her wherever I can, give her advice, just really be there.”

“There’s been so many times where she’ll call me so upset, or crying over comments or things that have happened, like, ‘What do I do?’” he continued. “And I’ll be like, ‘Charli, suck it up.’”

(Topic begins at 14:00)

Considering the nature of TikTok’s comments section in general, it comes as little surprise that the app’s number one creator often has this reaction to receiving hate online.

It’s not just Charli who’s seeing negativity, though; according to research, cyber bullying has risen 70% since the onset of the current global health crisis, with many teens and adults stuck at home and glued to their smartphone screens.

While it’s easy to be negative and hateful from behind an online persona, it’s always good to remember that social media stars are people, too, and that spreading love and kindness is far more beneficial than tearing someone down.

Entertainment

PewDiePie reveals that he’s already “retired” from YouTube

Published: 12/Nov/2020 20:52

by Virginia Glaze
PewDiePie speaks to the camera while sitting at his streaming station.
YouTube: PewDiePie

Share

PewDiePie

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is YouTube’s most subscribed independent creator — but it looks like his career as a full-time influencer has already hit a major turning point.

While PewDiePie has long reigned as one of YouTube’s biggest personalities, he rose to the top of the platform in 2018, after battling with Indian music label T-Series to become the site’s number one self-driven channel.

Boasting well over 107 million subscribers, Kjellberg’s career is certainly something to behold; but his time grinding videos and live streams has already come to an end, according to his answer during a November 12 Q&A session.

One fan asked the YouTuber if he’d ever retire: a concept he claims he actually put into motion a few months ago.

PewDiePie sits at his streaming station and speaks to the camera.
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie is YouTube’s most-subscribed, independent content creator, boasting over 107 million subscribers at the time of writing.

“Bruh, I never have to work again,” he joked. “I don’t have to be here. Do you understand? I’ve already retired, I just decided a couple of months ago. I’m doing YouTube at a more low pace. I’m sorry.”

“That means I am not uploading as frequently as I am,” he continued. “I just decided: F**k it. I’m retired. Have you noticed any difference?”

Despite effectively “retiring” from the YouTube grind, he’s very much still active on the platform, and opened up about what keeps him on the website in a subsequent answer to another fan query.

PewDiePie shows off his muscles for the camera.
Instagram: PewDiePie
PewDiePie has become a philosophy and literature enthusiast in the past few years of his career, and has even gained a whole-body transformation after creating a home gym in his garage.

While at first he joked that “money” was his main motivator, he quickly clarified by stating that he truly enjoys interacting with his viewers and creating content.

“I really enjoy interacting with my fans,” he answered. “I know that sounds cliche, and yes, it probably is, but it’s true. I still read comments, I love making videos, I love filming videos. Let’s be real here — Sive does all the hard work. I just get to do all the fun stuff.”

(Topic begins at 5:30)

While PewDiePie has taken a few lengthy breaks in the past — and plans to take another one in January 2021 — it seems that the Swede has no plans to indefinitely leave YouTube at the present moment.

Instead, he has “retired” from the ever-present grind that often results in “creator burnout” — and it looks like his fans are loving it.