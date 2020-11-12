James Charles claims Charli D'Amelio cries over hateful TikTok comments - Dexerto

Makeup mogul James Charles is getting quite close with TikTok stars, particularly with Charli D’Amelio — but according to Charles, the brutal nature of TikTok comments is starting to get to its most-followed content creator.

It’s no secret that the internet can be a ruthless place. In fact, James Charles found himself at the center of one of YouTube’s biggest scandals in May of last year, after being accused by former mentor Tati Westbrook of multiple alleged misdeeds.

While Charles has since recovered from the drama, it seems that TikTok has become the net’s resident hive for bullying, with even the likes of rapper Taio Cruz quitting the platform after being harassed by mean users.

However, it looks like things are even worse for some of the app’s top content creators, with names like Addison Rae getting near-constant hate and bodyshaming comments — and even TikTok Queen Charli D’Amelio isn’t exempt from the bullying.

In an interview with YouTubers Zane and Heath, James Charles revealed that Charli often calls him when she receives hateful comments and backlash on TikTok, usually accompanied by tears and high emotions.

“Charli and I talk almost every single day,” Charles revealed during the interview. “I’ve been really trying hard to be there for her, help her wherever I can, give her advice, just really be there.”

“There’s been so many times where she’ll call me so upset, or crying over comments or things that have happened, like, ‘What do I do?’” he continued. “And I’ll be like, ‘Charli, suck it up.’”

(Topic begins at 14:00)

Considering the nature of TikTok’s comments section in general, it comes as little surprise that the app’s number one creator often has this reaction to receiving hate online.

It’s not just Charli who’s seeing negativity, though; according to research, cyber bullying has risen 70% since the onset of the current global health crisis, with many teens and adults stuck at home and glued to their smartphone screens.

While it’s easy to be negative and hateful from behind an online persona, it’s always good to remember that social media stars are people, too, and that spreading love and kindness is far more beneficial than tearing someone down.