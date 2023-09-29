Logan Paul reveals Jake worried about attending “hostile” Dillon Danis fight

Logan Paul has said that Jake Paul is “worried” about attending his fight against Dillon Danis as it’ll be a “hostile” environment for him in the UK.

Ever since stepping foot in the boxing world, Jake Paul has gone after some big names. He’s verbally clashed with the likes of Conor McGregor, Dana White, Tyson Fury, and Floyd Mayweather both to build his own fights and the ones he’s promoting.

In terms of clashing with other creators, KSI is pretty his longest-term rival, as the pair have butted heads for nearly a decade at this point. They’re even still hyping up a fight happening someday too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, seeing that his brother Logan is fighting in the UK on a fight card that involves KSI and Tommy Fury – who Jake lost to back in January – it makes sense that he might be a little worried about the reception he’d face in that melting pot of rivals.

Jake Paul worried about attending Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight

Well, according to Logan, he wants to have Jake in his corner, but his brother is a little wary about how things might go down.

Article continues after ad

It came up during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, as the Impaulsive host was quizzed on whether he believes Dillon Danis would absolutely show up, and if his brother would be there.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“We’re working on it. He’s worried about the environment, he thinks it will be kind of hostile,” Logan told Helwani, who joked about the fact Jake would have to face KSI and Tommy Fury fans.

Timestamp of 27:30

Article continues after ad

Despite the brothers butting heads over the last few weeks, they do typically show out for one another. Logan rushed from his last wrestling match at WWE’s SummerSlam to make it in time for Jake’s fight with Nate Diaz.

There won’t be any instances of cutting it close on time this time around, but Jake might just be flanked by a security guard or two if he tries to sit ringside.