Jake Paul urges KSI to retire from everything after calling out “trash” music stats

Upon making his return to YouTube, Jake Paul immediately called out longtime rival KSI, suggesting he should retire from “everything” he’s doing.

Jake Paul and KSI have a longstanding online rivalry that has fans wanting them to settle their score inside the boxing ring.

While they haven’t come to blows yet, the pair have constantly traded jabs on social media – with Jake mocking KSI’s music, KSI taking shots at Jake’s videos, and beyond.

Even though he’s preparing to fight Tommy Fury in December, the American social media star has made a return to YouTube and it didn’t take long for him to take shots at his longtime rival, suggesting the Brit should just retire from everything.

During his return video, Jake answered a wide range of questions, covering everything from the fight with Tommy to him stopping content creation, and more. One question asked for Jake Paul’s opinion on KSI’s former coach Vidal Riley, which gave him the chance to take shots at the British YouTuber.

“I think KSI should retire everything he’s doing,” responded Jake, before looking up KSI’s monthly listener stats from Spotify. He insisted that KSI’s 7M monthly listeners is “pretty trash for it to be his main focus” and estimated that it’s only making $360,000 a year.

Jake then questioned why there’s so much focus on music when he could make $5M from a single fight. He then came to the conclusion that KSI is just scared to step into the ring with him at this point.

Topic begins at 18:25

The rivals have both shown interest in fighting each other numerous times, but Jake did admit that he was “unsure” it would happen.

KSI has expressed that there are no intentions to slow down, so retirement is out of the question, but who knows if he’ll have an answer for Jake’s thoughts.