Jake Paul unsure KSI fight will happen but still wants to “pummel” boxing rival

Internet sensation Jake Paul claims his feud with KSI is over, but he still wants to fight the British YouTuber in a boxing ring at some point.

The Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, are pretty controversial to a lot of YouTube viewers and social media users, but the pair have blazed a trail for others to follow.

Since taking over YouTube, the pair have ventured into the mainstream once again, mostly through their boxing endeavors, selling out arenas across the United States for fights.

The most anticipated of which, outside of another YouTuber vs Celebrity bout, is Jake Paul vs KSI. The pair have gone back and forth for years over a potential fight, especially as KSI owns a win over Logan.

While they constantly take shots at each other, fans might be shocked to hear that Jake considers their feud “over.” However, he’s not letting go of the hope of settling their score in the ring.

“I think it’s over,” Jake told the Mirror. “I don’t see it happening. However, I will take that fight and do it wherever or whenever and I would love nothing more than to pummel his face into the canvas.”

The former Disney channel believes that KSI would be “signing up to lose” if they actually squared off as his skills have way surpassed that of his British counterpart.

While KSI hasn’t stepped into the ring since beating Logan back in November of 2019, he has repeatedly said he’s open to fighting again, it’s just about nailing down an opponent.

For Jake, he still has to get through Tyron Woodley – a fight that KSI believes he’ll dominate in – before moving on to his next challenge. If it is to be KSI, fans will be salivating at the prospect of them finally squaring off.