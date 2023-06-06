Jake Paul offers rematch to “his son” Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has laid out a rematch offer to Tommy Fury as the British boxer appears to be having issues lining up a fight with KSI, but it wouldn’t happen in 2023.

Back at the end of February, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally settled their long-standing beef when they finally fought in Saudi Arabia. If you’ve been living under a rock and missed that result, Tommy won via split decision after Jake scored a late knockdown.

There has been plenty of talk about a rematch being in the offing too, with Jake naturally wanting to get revenge on his longtime rival.

Initially, rumors stated they were looking to fight again in July. However, that was shelved when Jake agreed to a fight with Nate Diaz for August 5. On the flip side, Tommy has seemingly been lined up as KSI’s next opponent, but the two Brits have been struggling to get a deal done.

Jake Fury offers Tommy Fury rematch for 2024

As a result, Jake has swooped in and offered Fury a rematch at a later date, while also taking a few swipes at KSI in the process.

“This clown…tried to fight Dildo Dan who has never boxed and put a rehydration clause on him. Fought a 40-year-old who hadn’t fought for 3 years and put a rehydration clause on him before elbowing him. Now trying to squeeze Tommy. I elevated Tommy, my son is now worth a lot more than the $1.5M offers you making,” he said, aiming some digs at KSI.

“Tommy, February we run it back.”

As it stands, Tommy hasn’t responded to either of the two YouTube stars, with his last tweet coming back at the start of May when he called both of them “delusional.”

KSI has also disputed Jake’s claim that he’s offered $1.5m to fight Tommy, biting back and saying his hype has “died” since the loss to Tommy.

It remains to be seen as to who he’ll fight first, if either of them, at this point.