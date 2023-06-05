Jake Paul lays out two fight offer to Conor McGregor ahead of Nate Diaz clash

Jake Paul has, once again, called out Conor McGregor for a double bill of fights with one coming in the boxing ring and another inside the cage for a Mixed Martial Arts clash

As he’s made waves in the world of boxing over the last few years, Jake Paul hasn’t been shy in calling out some of the biggest names in the sport – and even those who are simply boxing-adjacent.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been on Jake’s hitlist for quite some time, even despite the fact that the Irishman was happy to ignore him at first. McGregor’s stance has softened though as he has spoken about Jake on a few occasions. However, he recently refused to use his name when making a prediction for Jake’s upcoming fight with Nate Diaz.

That’s only pushed Jake to talk about McGregor even more, and he got additional fuel for his fire when Ben Askren – who Jake previously defeated – said a fight with the Irishman “makes a lot of sense” if he beats Diaz.

Jake Paul “down” for Conor McGregor clash after Nate Diaz with two fight plan

Jake’s team at Most Valuable Promotions, naturally, posted a full transcript of Askren’s quote on Instagram after the former UFC fighter suggested that they should clash.

It didn’t long for Jake to respond to that either, commenting on the post: “Boxing & MMA back to back. I’m down 100%.”

That’s a similar offer to the one he made to Diaz, saying they could fight in the boxing ring first before moving on to a clash inside the cage for Mixed Martial Arts.

Screenshot via Instagram Jake said he is “down” to fight Conor in the boxing ring and then MMA cage.

It also plays into Jake’s upcoming debut with the PFL, as he is finally trying his hand inside the cage and getting back to his amateur wrestling roots.

He’s still got that first fight with Diaz to come first, but he has spoken a fair bit about having a big-name opponent for his MMA debut. Could that be Conor? Unlikely, given his ties to the UFC. But, a boxing match could be on the cards eventually. There’d be plenty of money left on the table if not.