Jake Paul claims Floyd Mayweather and his team “jumped” him

Content creator turned boxer Jake Paul has called out Floyd Mayweather on Twitter, with the Paul brother accusing Mayweather of trying to “jump” him with a group of people.

Following his loss to Tommy Fury, Jake Paul has been extremely active on social media, conducting numerous interviews as well as posting about his desire to have his rematch against Tommy Fury set up as soon as possible.

And while Jake Paul’s eyes seemed set on Tommy, the Problem Child has now called out another boxer online, accusing Floyd Mayweather and his team of ganging up on him. Jake posted a tweet, calling out Mayweather by writing, “Floyd if you want to fight one-on-one we can do that but don’t try to hop out of three cars 25 dudes deep tryna to jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night.”

Could this be Jake hinting at a future fight against Floyd Mayweather? Given he already has his rematch with Tommy planned as well as his eventual showdown against KSI, it seems unlikely that Jake would already be looking for a third matchup. However, there’s no denying the two have history, given the infamous ‘gotcha hat’ moment ahead of Floyd’s fight with Logan Paul.

At the time of writing, neither Jake nor Floyd have elaborated on what this initial tweet is in reference to. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if and when more information about this alleged incident is made public.

One boxer who has responded to Jake’s initial message is KSI, with the British influencer retweeting the post and asking Jake if he “just had another wet dream.”

This comment from KSI is a direct reference to something Jake said during the most recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast wherein he discussed having a wet dream before his match again Tommy Fury.

