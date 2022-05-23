Jake Paul blasts boxing world champ for backing out of $2 million bet

Jake Paul took aim at boxing world champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis after he backed out of a $2 million wager about Jake’s picks for recent fights.

While many fight fans and boxing pundits still question his skills, Jake Paul has firmly cemented himself as part of the boxing world. Not only has he got the job done in the ring, but Jake has also been pretty influential outside of it too.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been focusing on his Most Valuable Promotions brand, both signing new fighters and helping promote the super fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano – even though his fighter, Serrano, ultimately fell to a defeat.

Advertisement

On top of that, he’s been calling fights pretty spot on as well, as he managed to predict the outcome of the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol bout, as Bivol handed the Mexican only the second loss of his career. Though, he’s not stopped there.

On May 21, Jake once again tapped into his crystal ball to make some predictions for David Benavidez vs David Lemieux, as well as Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero.

‘Tank’ Davis wasn’t best pleased with Jake’s prediction that he’d lose and offered to make a $2 million wager on the social media star being right about his calls. Though, he deleted the tweet shortly after the YouTuber wanted to get involved.

Advertisement

That, of course, gave Jake further ammunition to take shots at him, labeling the Lightweight champion as “mini man” on Instagram. “Gervonta, man, you are a f**king b**ch,” he added.

Jake Paul taunts Gervonta Davis for deleting his $2million bet tweet during their exchange… [📽️ @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/QydoqTj4ub — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 22, 2022

It’s not the first, and likely won’t be the last, time that Jake has gone after the undefeated champion, as he called him Floyd Mayweather’s “puppet” back in October.

It’ll be interesting to see if David responds, but seeing as Jake is involved, there will likely be plenty of questions about it both during and after fight week.