IShowSpeed releases new song addressing his “breakup” and “cheating” drama

YouTube star IShowSpeed has now released a brand new song about his breakup as he alleges he was “cheated on”. Here’s how fans reacted.

IShowSpeed is one of the top streamers with a massive fanbase on YouTube and other social media platforms. Throughout the year 2023, he has traveled across several destinations, meeting celebrities like Kim Kardashian and football stars with the likes of Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., Haaland, and many more.

Although the streamer has achieved a lot this year, his quest to find love has been a recurring story in his live streams as his fans love the drama. On a stream in November 2023, Speed broke up with his “girlfriend” Aaliyah on his stream, as he alleged he was being “cheated on”.

Other streamers like Kai Cenat and Fortnite pro, Clix, have also been involved in Speed’s streams to discuss the same matter. However now after a month, the YouTube star has released a new song in which he addresses his breakup and cheating drama. Here’s how it sounds and what fans had to say about it.

IShowSpeed releases new “breakup” song on YouTube

Popular streamer IShowSpeed has now released a brand new song called Come My Way Quero Você (Portuguese translation for “I Want You”) on his Live Speedy YouTube channel. The song is a 1 minute 35-second track where Speed sings a ballad following his recent breakup.

In the comment section of the song Speed commented:

“Made this when I got cheated on but just wanted to drop it.”

While the track might not be an actual music video, his fans seemed to show him support in the comments.

One such fan said:

“I never knew Speed can make actual good masterpieces. 10/10!”

Another chimed in:

“Don’t worry Speed, we are here for you even though you got cheated on.”

A third fan added, “Speed has a serious talent for music.” As the community appreciated Speed’s singing talents throughout the comments, they can’t wait for his upcoming feature on a posthumous Juice WRLD album.

