IShowSpeed rages after claiming OmeTV banned him for being “ugly”

IShowSpeed was left enraged following multiple bans from the video chat platform OmeTV after he claimed the reason for the ban was that he was too “ugly.”

IShowSpeed had taken a few short hiatuses following a series of dramatic events involving having to be rushed to hospital due to illness and an infamous wardrobe malfunction that became the talk of the internet.

The YouTube star has since hit 20 million subscribers, where he has returned to regular streaming as one of the top creators.

During his broadcast on August 30, the 18-year-old watched viral TikToks with his fans and played FIFA, before heading to the video chat platform OmeTV, an equivalent of Omegle.

However, shortly after interacting with various strangers on the site for his viewer’s entertainment, OmeTV banned IShowSpeed.

IShowSpeed rages after OmeTV bans him twice in one stream

The streamer is seen clicking ‘next’ in order to video chat with another person on the platform, although instead, an abrupt message appears stating “You have been banned from chat.”

OmeTV provided the reason of an “irrelevant image” which is shown with the photo in question of a close-up shot of IShowSpeed pulling a goofy facial expression.

He automatically reacts by raging to his viewers. “They just banned me because of my face? Am I that ugly? Am I that f**king ugly?!” he said.

Despite the YouTube star unbanning himself by paying a small fee, he was soon banned again as he became enraged once more.

“I am f**king done! They banned me again just because of my face! I am not that damn ugly!.” IShowSpeed exclaimed.

After rage quitting the video chat site, he decided to play Roblox which he had previously been taunted by kids on following his accidental flash.