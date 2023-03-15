iShowSpeed bleeds from the mouth after celebrating subscriber milestone way too hard

YouTube superstar iShowSpeed was freaking out as he reached a massive subscriber milestone, but in the process bit off a bit more than he could chew.

iShowSpeed has been dominating YouTube as one of its most-watched content creators in large part due to his hilarious on-stream antics.

Whether it’s setting fireworks off in his room or testing out wild Coke and Mentos experiments, the streamer has amassed a loyal contingent of followers.

During a recent broadcast, the youngster was on the verge of reaching the 16 million subscriber milestone and as he watched his counter rise, he celebrated to hard he started bleeding.

As the YouTuber watched the counter cross the 16 million mark, he grew quiet, put his hands on his neck and started making odd facial expressions.

Moments later, a bit of blood began to pour out of his lip before Speed barked in celebration and let out a triumphant victory cry.

“We did it!” he screamed in delight as blood trickled down his mouth in between barks. “We did it! We did it! Let’s go! Sixteen million!”

With that, he got right up in the camera as blood continued to pour down his lip in one of the strangest hurrahs the streaming world has ever seen.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like Speed ended up injuring himself during the celebration, but his chat was definitely a bit concerned with many pointing out the blood on his face.

Given the over-the-top theatrics of 16 million, however, it will be wild to see how Speed reacts when he crosses the 20 million subscriber threshold next as he continues to dominate YouTube.