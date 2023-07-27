Is Kevin Hart Cloned? Fans theorize actor was swapped after 2019 car crash

Fans are speculating that actor and comedian Kevin Hart has been cloned after he totaled his car in 2019.

In 2019, Kevin Hart was in a severe car wreck in his vintage Plymouth Barracuda with two other individuals.

The crash was so bad that the roof of his 1970 classic had to be sawed off and removed.

While Hart was able to make his own way to his nearby home for medical attention, the driver had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Article continues after ad

Fans are now questioning if Hart was cloned after his accident, as his mysterious disappearance after the wreck had them in disbelief.

TikTok: The LSD Experience Kevin Hart and his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda before his 2019 car wreck.

Kevin Hart admits he has a clone

After Hart’s vehicle crashed into a ditch in Malibu Hills on September 1, 2019, the police reported that he sustained “major back injuries.”

Although the wreck totaled Hart’s vehicle, it is reported that drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the accident.

Hart, who had to undergo back surgery and couldn’t walk without assistance for two and a half weeks in his rehabilitation treatment, is now being questioned by fans for his miraculous and puzzling ability to somehow get home on his own accord after sustaining the injuries he did.

Article continues after ad

Not only did Hart’s recovery shock fans, but his reaction to his near-fatal accident has given them even more reason to question the comedian, as he told Men’s Health magazine in 2020 that his recovered body is a “new version” of himself, saying, “It’s a resurrection.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hart continued, ”That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better. Sometimes you’re not going to get it when you’re supposed to get it.”

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but Hart also claimed in an interview with Stan Verrett of Sports Center that he has a clone, saying, “I have a clone.” Hart continued to say that his reps didn’t want to release the alleged truth that he supposedly has not just one, but multiple clones.

Fans’ reactions to Hart’s claim and unusual recovery are split, as some believe he was joking, while others are in full conspiracy mode, saying, “Certain ones are cloned, others are in hiding, some are really dead — you can’t find other’s killers. I mean come on.”

Article continues after ad

While another said, “The way science and technology is today, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Though fans are still deliberating about Hart being cloned or not, his astonishing recovery and mysterious ability to transfer himself back home can also be related to actor Jamie Foxx’s recent health scare, as fans recently speculated that he may also have an alleged “clone” after he uploaded a video to social media to reassure those concerned about his wellbeing.