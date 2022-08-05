Ironmouse “eternally grateful” as veteran VTuber celebrates 5th anniversary

VShojo star Ironmouse started off her fifth-anniversary stream on Twitch with an emotional address, with the VTubing veteran feeling “eternally grateful” for the support she has received since she began.

Ironmouse is one of the internet’s earliest VTubers, and five years on from her debut in 2017 she is celebrating her wild growth with a mega anniversary stream.

The VShojo star kicked off the August 4 broadcast with a new model reveal, trading in the pink dress for a black-and-pink two-piece that drove fans crazy. She has kept her iconic twintail pink and purple hairstyle, but it’s her highest quality model yet.

That was only a small part of the anniversary celebrations as the star sang karaoke, brought friends on to reminiscence on the last half-decade, and watched back some of her most iconic clips.

Ironmouse was emotional throughout the entire stream, thanking her more than 1 million supporters for giving her a purpose.

“I just want to say I appreciate all of you so much,” she said. “Thank you for coming today. Never in my life would I have ever thought this would be possible. Never in my life would I have known I could ever do something like this and be a functioning human in society.

“I talk about this all the time, but I just know sometimes sh*t happens and I know life sucks. Life is short, so it’s important to tell people that you appreciate them and let them know how much they mean to you ⁠— that’s exactly why I do it so much.”

Ironmouse’s growth over the last five years is phenomenal, but her spike over the last year is something to behold. She really started gaining momentum at the start of 2020 during the VTuber boom, and managed to keep it going with a mega subathon in February 2021 that rivaled the likes of Ludwig.

She’s established herself as Twitch’s biggest VTuber, and it’s been a life-changing experience.

“I’m eternally grateful to have all of you in my life, and that you guys have changed my life, so thank you very much. I would not be here without you all, and that means so much to me. The fact I can wake up every day with a smile on my face is something I never thought I’d get to experience.

“There was a long period of my life where I was going through a very difficult time, and I remember one of the biggest memories I had was I used to cry every day. Now, those days are far behind me. I’m glad every day I can smile and laugh, and it’s because I get to spend time with you guys.

“Thank you for making these five years of my life special, and I hope we can hang out for more years and make more memories and do a lot more fun stuff. Thank you for giving me the most valuable gift anyone could give me, and that is your time.”