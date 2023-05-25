Ironmouse calls for help after finding TikTok account impersonating her

Star VTuber Ironmouse is asking the internet for help after discovering an account on TikTok impersonating her.

Ironmouse is one of the most popular VTubers (virtual YouTubers) on the internet. In fact, she was one of the most-watched female streamers on Twitch in 2022, and broke subscriber records on the site with her viral 31-day subathon that same year.

Most recently, she wowed fans with a 3D concert where she even debuted her own original song. Her meteoric rise as a VTuber is only compounded by her cheerful personality, her talent for singing, and bringing awareness to her debilitating health condition, Common Variable Immunodeficiency.

Article continues after ad

As such, it makes sense that Ironmouse has quite a few fans on social media… but it looks like some netizens are taking things a step too far.

Ironmouse calls out TikTok account for impersonating her

Unfortunately, being a top-tier influencer isn’t all sunshine and roses. For Ironmouse, one of the latest difficulties to come as a result of her career is dealing with an impersonator, who she discovered was copying her content on TikTok.

The account boasts over 22,000 followers and has over 190,000 likes — but a key difference between this phony profile and the OG is a simple “i” at the end of their username.

Article continues after ad

TikTok The phony Ironmouse account is shown on the left – with a pretty convincing profile for unaware fans.

That’s not all; the fake profile’s bio also serves to dupe some unsuspecting viewers, reading: “New Account. Hey I’m your cringe demon queen. Official ironmouse, Catch me on Twitch.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“UHH… This is not me,” Ironmouse wrote in a tweet on May 25. “@TikTokSupport I tried reporting to get it taken down, but nothing has been done.”

Ironmouse has received an outpouring of support from fans and even other VTubers in the comments — but unfortunately, at the time of writing, the fake account is still up and running.

Article continues after ad

On the opposite end of this spectrum, Ed Sheeran lookalike Ty Jones got booted from TikTok for allegedly impersonating the ‘Shape of You’ singer, even though is profile made it crystal clear that he’s not the British superstar.