IRL Twitch streamer CookSux opens up about “identity crisis” growing up

Twitch streamer CookSux revealed some personal information about his life growing up during one of his recent IRL streams.

The streamer, known for his IRL content, started discussing the differences between standing out as a kid versus standing out as an adult, and he drew on his own experience as a child who grew up with Asian heritage.

He spoke to his unwillingness to identify as Asian and his desire to stick in with the crowd when he was younger, which changed as he grew older.

Twitch streamer CookSux discusses identity and growing up on stream

CookSux began the discussion while talking about Asian food with chat, which led to him admitting that he used to be embarrassed when he ate it as a child.

He said: “You have no idea how embarrassed I was of eating Asian food. I didn’t want to eat it! I was looking at myself in the mirror so many times saying I’m not Asian, I’m white inside.

“So many people point this out: being different sucks. At the time, you don’t want to be different as a kid. You want to be different as an adult, but as a kid, you want to be like everyone else.

“I’m serious. I tried to convince myself I was white. It’s sad man. It was weird, man. It was an identity crisis. I didn’t want to learn Korean, I didn’t want to go to a Korean school.”

