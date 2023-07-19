IRL Twitch streamer catches thieves on camera mid-heist

Two thieves were caught on camera while escaping from a robbery by an IRL Twitch streamer who was walking past the shop.

The streamer, christophedara, was innocently walking through the streets of Amsterdam when two young men barged past him on the pavement, causing quite a commotion on the street.

When the streamer approached the owner of the store they had run out of, the owner confirmed that the two people had indeed robbed his shop. The whole incident was caught on camera, and streamed to Twitch.

Thieves caught on camera after robbing store on-stream

In the clip, the two men can be seen running out of the store and barrelling past the streamer, almost knocking him over. Several other pedestrians also took notice of the odd behavior.

The store can be seen in the video selling art and jewelry, so it makes sense that it would be targeted by thieves.

After the christophedara spoke to the store owner, he said: “They stole something. I could have tackled them. I was like ‘Why are they running?'”

However, the streamers both also said that it was better not to intervene, as they weren’t certain if the people running actually were theives at the time: “You don’t know, right?”

