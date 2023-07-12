No meat & 20 slices of cheese: Internet goes wild over Burger King’s “real” cheeseburger

Burger King Thailand is taking over the internet with the release of its new “real” cheeseburger. Cheese lovers pay attention, this one’s for you.

Burger King Thailand just came out with its latest meal and the internet is already in shock.

With no meat and 20 slices of cheese, the “real” cheeseburger is a new addition to the menu that has left many scratching their heads and wondering, “Who thought this was a good idea?”

To be clear, there is no sauce to add flavor to this monstrosity. Just two buns and a jaw-dropping amount of cheese.

Selling for the price of 109 Thai baht ($3.1), the real cheeseburger quickly caught fire on social media.

TikTokers have shown themselves buying and trying the item, while Twitter is less inclined to get close — its users expressing their horror at the bizarre concoction.

“Nothing scares me more than the idea of anyone actually biting into this,” one person tweeted.

“Can I get [that] with no cheese [please],” someone else joked.

There was also debate about whether “burger” was the correct term for the item, with one user pointing out, “Well now… that isn’t a burger, is it? Grilled cheese on a bun.”

But not everyone was opposed to Burger King’s real cheeseburger, with the cheese stack appealing to some.

“Finally something I can stand for,” one person tweeted. Another hilariously responded with, “[Your] heart won’t though.”

For anyone brave enough to try the cheeseburger, we’ll be crossing our fingers for you. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.