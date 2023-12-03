Immovable timepiece makes people think it’s Thor’s watch

People were shocked after seeing a woman’s watch that appeared to be immovable and stuck to her kitchen countertop, leading people to claim that it was Thor’s watch.

TikTok has been the hosting ground for many viral videos that leave people baffled, causing the community to brainstorm together what on earth could be happening.

This time, a video had people believing that the character in Norse mythology and a popular muscle-bound figure in Marvel’s universe, Thor, could in fact be real and walking among us.

This all happened because, in a viral video, two people showed a watch in their home that they simply couldn’t move, leading people to joke that it must only be Thor who could pick up the watch.

Watch mysteriously stuck on counter shocks people

People couldn’t believe what they were seeing in a TikTok video that has now gained over 900k views showing a watch that two people couldn’t budge: “Is this a Thor watch?“

In the video shocked people as the couple couldn’t even get the watch to move after trying to pry it loose with a butter knife.

“I gotta know who was Thor and got it unstuck,” one person joked.

Other people put on their thinking caps and tried to brainstorm what was the scientific reason behind the stuck watch. Some pointed out that it was the mixture of the polyurethane finish on the counter and the flat surface of the glass watch face that was causing the object to look like a rival to Thor’s hammer Mjolnir.

“Cheaper perfectly flat glass plus polyurethane wood finish surprisingly with a little force or time will stick better than glue.”

But despite the rival theories of a real-life Thor and scientific reasoning battling it out, it was science that won in the end. The TikToker triumphantly let viewers know in the comments that she managed to unstick the watch.

