Which Marvel and DC heroes can lift Thor’s hammer?

Being able to lift Thor’s mighty hammer, Mjolnir, is the litmus test for just how powerful a hero is. However, more people have picked it up than you would think.

The Mighty Thor debuted in 1962’s Journey into Mystery #82 with a magical hammer, Mjolnir. The hammer had but one rule: whosoever lifts it, if he is worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.

Of course, sometimes the rules are broken. Occasionally, the hammer will break, allowing anyone to pick it up. There are also more than a few times where Thor implies the hammer, being sentient, will allow someone to lift it in a time of need, even if unworthy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

At its core, though, one must be worthy to lift Mjolnir, or else the enchantment will make it heavier than anything in the universe. Despite that, these people have found a way to lift the hammer, either through virtue or villainy.

Marvel and DC heroes who have lifted Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir

From the greatest heroes to dastardly mercenaries, here are Marvel and DC characters who have lifted Mjolnir.

Marvel Comics Captain America has long been worthy of Mjolnir, though he seldom uses it.

Captain America

Captain America has been able to lift Mjolnir for decades. The first time it happened was a shocking moment to all, as Cap lifted the mighty mallet to help Thor battle an army of Egyptian Gods.

Article continues after ad

Since then, Cap’s ability to wield Mjolnir has been treated as fact but not seen much. The next time it happened wasn’t until decades later when Cap wields Mjolnir during Fear Itself after the Serpent of Asgard shatters his shield.

Article continues after ad

Most recently, Mjolnir was technically lifted by the evil Steve Rogers, known as Hydra Supreme. However, that Mjolnir, much like that version of Steve Rogers, was the result of timeline manipulation via the Cosmic Cube, and so it was designed specifically for him to wield.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara, discovered he was worthy of Mjolnir.

Spider-Man

While the Peter Parker Spider-Man we all know and love cannot lift Mjolnir, Spider-Man 2099 can. Miguel O’Hara winds up with Mjolnir after a long series of events that lead up to 1997’s Manifest Destiny, an event comic that wrapped up the 2099 universe.

With the world facing its end, the heroes of 2099 (including a by-then retired Miguel) find Captain America, who had been put into a cryonic stasis in 1999. Cap agrees to aid them, and Miguel provides Donald Blake’s walking stick – which can still turn into Mjolnir.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Cap leads the charge with the power of Thor but appears to sacrifice himself to win the battle. As his last wish, he flings Mjolnir back to Miguel, who is surprised to discover he’s worthy. Miguel never truly takes on the power but safeguards Mjolnir until Cap is recovered decades later, returning the hammer to him.

DC Comics/Marvel Comics Wonder Woman was worthy of Mjolnir, but discarded it to fight Storm on equal footing.

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman lifted Mjolnir during the event DC versus Marvel. The story pits heroes of both worlds against each other and sees Wonder Woman face off against Storm.

Article continues after ad

Thor loses the hammer when fighting Captain Marvel, who uses the magic of Shazam to blast Thor down and send Mjolnir away. It lands at the feet of Wonder Woman, who transforms and finds herself facing Storm.

Article continues after ad

It would have been a hell of a fight, but Wonder Woman casts Mjolnir aside. She declares it would have been too easy a fight and faces Storm as herself without the powers of Thor.

DC Comics/Marvel Comics Superman was worthy of Mjolnir, but the hammer ignored him after the battle was won.

Superman

Superman has lifted Mjolnir during a jaunt into the Marvel Universe. He’s come to the Marvel Universe on a couple of occasions. He’s part of the very first Marvel and DC crossover ever, a story that sees Superman and Spider-Man work a case together.

Article continues after ad

His most iconic moment came in the blockbuster crossover JLA/Avengers from 2003. In the final battle against Kronos, Superman lifts Mjolnir and Cap’s shield to save the day. Shortly after, though, he’s unable to lift Mjolnir, with Thor commenting that the hammer responds when needed.

Article continues after ad

Still, it is worth noting that JLA/Avengers remains canon. An issue of The Mighty Thor that showed Jane Foster recounting her place in the legacy of Mjolnir included silhouettes of both Superman and Wonder Woman.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics In a bleak dystopian future, Black Widow was worthy of Mjolnir’s blessing and became Thor.

Black Widow

Black Widow was able to lift Mjolnir to fix the Ragnarok prophecy. In What If? Age of Ultron #3, Thor has died fighting a massive snake, resulting in a bleak world overrun by trolls and frost giants.

Nick Fury theorizes the problem is that the world-ending Ragnarok prophecy has gone wrong because Thor and the snake were supposed to die fighting each other. So, he devised a plan: destroy the snake and complete the prophecy.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Shang-Chi, Falcon, Silver Sable and Microchip help Fury distract the snake while Black Widow tries to find Mjolnir. Though it doesn’t respond at first, it eventually channels the power of Thor into Natasha, who – in an unseen fight – kills the snake and saves the world.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics Though unworthy, Iron Man was able to lift Mjolnir in space.

Iron Man

Iron Man was able to lift Mjolnir once, thanks to a technicality of sorts. Tony has never really been able to wield the hammer, though he does have the begrudging respect of Odin and the gods of Asgard, as seen in Fear Itself.

In Avengers #122, the Avengers face off against the evil Zodiac in a space epic for the ages. Thor attempts to shatter a force field, but Mjolnir soars through and into space.

Article continues after ad

With Mjolnir leaving his grip, Thor reverts to Donald Blake, his mortal form. Iron Man escapes later and manages to find Mjolnir in orbit. The hammer is weightless since it’s in space, allowing Iron Man to carry it back to Thor despite Mjolnir’s enchantment.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics Storm used Mjolnir to shatter her cursed hammer, Stormchaser.

Storm

The X-Men’s Storm can lift Mjolnir, though it’s not clear if she was actually worthy or was aided by Thor. She does so while under the influence of Loki, who has crafted a hammer for her.

The hammer, Stormcaster, is presented as a gift but drives Storm mad. She fights Thor, who pleads with her to realize she’s been deceived. Storm regains her senses with help from Mjolnir’s magic and uses the hammer to smash Stormcaster.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Storm never lifted Mjolnir again, though she eventually found a new Stormcaster in Old Asgard. It appeared to come to her aid against a mutant god, Uovu, and turned to dust afterward.

Marvel Comics Red Hulk used low gravity to beat Thor with Mjolnir.

Red Hulk

In 2008’s Hulk relaunch, Red Hulk is able to lift Mjolnir. He does so with the same low-gravity trick Iron Man used.

The story dealt with the debuting Red Hulk, who was laying waste to anyone and everyone in its path. Thor shows up in Hulk #5, and the two duke it out, eventually knocking each other into the atmosphere.

Article continues after ad

Once in space, Red Hulk is able to grab Mjolnir with ease, again, thanks to the lack of gravity. He beats Thor with Mjolnir and leaves the God of Thunder on the moon.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics At the height of his power Moon Knight could directly control Mjolnir.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight was able to pick up Mjolnir thanks to his connection to the moon. It only lasted as long as he was receiving a power boost from Khonshu, though.

In the Age of Khonshu arc, Moon Knight’s powers are at their peak because the moon is the closest it has been to Earth in hundreds of years. He sets off to beat down the Avengers on behalf of Khonshu, stealing their abilities and weapons so he can fight Mephisto.

Article continues after ad

Moon Knight can steal Mjolnir in this instance. His powers are supercharged, and as he explains to Thor, Mjolnir’s uru is just moon rock – which he can control now.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics An enchantment from Loki makes Deadpool think he’s picked up Mjolnir.

Deadpool

Deadpool lifted a version of Mjolnir, though it’s worth noting he did not lift the real Mjolnir. The plot is all part of Loki’s scheming. Deadpool #37 sees Deadpool convinced Loki is his father and promises to be united with Death in exchange for a scheme against Thor.

Article continues after ad

An explosion distracts Thor long enough for Deadpool to pick up Mjolnir, confusing Thor (who reverts to his human form). Deadpool transforms into a version of Thor and goes about causing chaos, including trying to break into Avengers Mansion.

It’s revealed at the end that Loki merely made the real Mjolnir invisible to Thor, and Deadpool ha a knockoff. So, while he didn’t really lift Mjolnir, it’s fun to see the chaos he could have made with it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

These are some of the notable heroes across Marvel and DC who have lifted Mjolnir. For more comic news, head over to check out our coverage.