TikToker dumps boyfriend after he refused to get her toilet paper

A TikToker has been applauded by viewers for breaking up with her boyfriend after he refused to get her toilet paper while she was on the toilet.

Content creator Jess Jacobsen (oohhjesss) has gone viral on TikTok after she spoke about how a seemingly harmless situation spiraled into a breakup.

In a short clip with 10.4 million views, Jess said she was at her man’s house and went to his bathroom to “take a poop” only to discover that there was no toilet paper. “I’m like, damn, ‘Hey, babe, could you please grab me some toilet paper?’” she recounted.

However, her boyfriend refused to help, arguing that he’d already told her that the bathroom was out of toilet paper. “So with sh*t in my ass, I explained to him how he’s my only option. I can’t walk downstairs and get the toilet paper. He’s gonna have to go down and get it for me. He just is refusing,” Jess said.

“Then he asks me, ‘Did you go No. 1 or No. 2? Because if you just peed, you can use the towel right there to wipe. I said, ‘There’s actually no f**king world where I will be using our bath towel to wipe my ass.’”

The man then began to ignore her completely, which prompted the frustrated TikToker to yell for help from the neighbors. “I’m like, ‘Help! Help me!’” Jess exclaimed in the clip. “You’re so dramatic,” she recalled him saying to her, before finally giving up.

“He storms off and goes downstairs. He comes back, slams the door open and throws a toilet paper at my head. I cried. I did and no, that’s actually one of the craziest things anyone’s ever done to me.” Jess concluded the video.

TikTok users flooded the comment section to criticize the man’s actions. “That was a red flag I didn’t know existed,” one wrote. “You shouldn’t even break up with him. He deserves to be ghosted,” another said. “Where are you finding dudes like this? That’s crazy,” a third added.

