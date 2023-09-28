Ice Spice was confused by Matty Healy’s comments on “that little podcast”

Matty Healy was recorded laughing at derogatory comments said about Ice Spice earlier this year, and the rapper has finally spoken out about the incident.

Lead singer and songwriter for the ‘1975’ rock band Matty Healy was in hot water with netizens earlier this year when he laughed at derogatory comments said about rapper Ice Spice.

Being that the two had likely never crossed each other’s paths, fans felt his remarks came out of nowhere, and the conversation surrounding the issue took over social media.

Article continues after ad

Though Healy has since apologized, Ice Spice has finally broken her silence on what was said by Healy and his comrades.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: icespice Ice Spice addressed the comments made about her on a podcast earlier this year.

Earlier this year in February, Matty Healy was on the ‘Adam Friedland Show’ podcast. During the episode, Friedland and the show’s producer, Nick Mullen, dug into Ice Spice and the way she looks.

The two said comments like, “She’s like a rapper from the Spice Girls… she’s an ‘Inuit’ Spice Girl — just like a chubby Chinese lady.”

Article continues after ad

As the comments persisted, Healy could be heard mocking a Hawaiian and Chinese accent, which he was insinuating as Ice Spice’s ethnicity.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After receiving backlash for doing this, Healy publicly apologized at a show in Auckland, New Zealand, saying, “Ice Spice, I’m sorry.”

Article continues after ad

Healy continued: “It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d—k. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry. I don’t want it to be misconstrued as mean.”

Article continues after ad

Fast forward about five months after Healy’s apology, Ice Spice opened up with Variety about what Healy had insinuated about her, saying, “When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused.”

Ice Spice continued, “Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some s—t like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’ First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized or whatever. And the whole time, I didn’t really care.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She also expressed that Healy apologized in person to her at an event, to which Ice Spice made sure he knew that she wasn’t taking it personally.

As for what’s next for the ‘In Ha Mood’ rapper, she just collaborated with Dunkin’ Donuts and recently dropped a Deluxe EP with plenty of bops to hold fans over until her next drop.