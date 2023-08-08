Taylor Swift fans shocked as viral video claims Matty Healy was “talking sh*t”

Taylor Swift fans were left shocked after a TikTok video claiming Matty Healy was “talking sh*t” about Taylor and her fans went viral.

Back in May 2023, Taylor Swift and her then-boyfriend Matty Healy sparked a bit of backlash due to Taylor’s fans not approving of The 1975’s lead singer.

They’ve since broken up, leaving fans of Taylor Swift happy that she’s no longer with Healy.

Swifties were left shocked recently as a TikTok video went viral claiming that Matty Healy was “talking sh*t” about Taylor and her fans.

TikTok video of Matty Healy goes viral, but is it legit?

Uploaded on August 7, 2023, TikToker SweetandLoaf’s clip shows Matty Healy talking to another woman inside an airport.

“Matty saying how he is glad to be out of LA and away from Taylor Swift and her “stupid fu**king Swifties,” the TikToker claimed in the caption.

However, due to the addition of music in the video, you cannot hear what Healy is saying to the unknown woman. The TikToker uploaded a version without music, but you still can’t understand what he says.

Due to the fact you can’t hear him directly in either video, it’s impossible to tell exactly what the popular singer was saying. Regardless, Swifties were quick to share their thoughts.

“THATSS CRAZY,” one user replied.

Another person commented: “This is where i draw the line.”

“Taylor Swift aside, he looks like such a whiny ratman,” a third viewer said.

Regardless of whether or not he actually said what the TikToker claims, it’s clear that fans of Taylor still aren’t fans of Matty.

For more news and other viral stories, head over to check out our entertainment coverage.