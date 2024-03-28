Ice Spice taps out of Hot Ones interview on show’s most notorious sauce

Ice Spice tapped out of her Hot Ones debut with Sean Evans after the heat got too much to handle on Da Bomb: Beyond Insanity, a sauce that’s been knocking guests off their feet for years.

Ice Spice went on Hot Ones with Sean Evans on Thursday, March 28. Though she was expected to finish all ten hot wings, she tapped out at wing eight.

“I feel like I’m handling it better than you,” Ice Spice gloated to Evans before bowing out.

As Ice Spice went in for wing number eight, which was coated with Da Bomb: Beyond Insanity sauce, she continued to sound confident. For those not familiar with the show, Da Bomb is historically one of the worst sauces when it comes to pushing guests’ spice tolerance beyond its limit.

Article continues after ad

Though Hot Ones is known for making its own spicy creations for the final sauce, Da Bomb has gotten some of the most visceral reactions in the history of the show and has been a mainstay since the very beginning.

Article continues after ad

Ice Spice even began crying literal tears and asked Evans if her face was getting red, as she hit a dead end with her spice capacity.

She also smelled one of the hot wings, but instantly regretted it. And, when Ice Spice finally tasted one of the world’s hottest wings, she said “Bro, my mouth is on fire. Wait, breathing makes it worse.”

Article continues after ad

She eventually was added to Hot Ones’ Wall of Shame, where she is joined by a handful of guests like DJ Khaled, Shaq, Chance the Rapper, and more.

Though Ice Spice didn’t pass the gauntlet of the hottest wing sauces, she did ask fans to “stay tuned for the album,” as she plans to drop Y2K soon.