Ice Poseidon plants Kick flag on Mount Everest

Ice Poseidon accompanied several other streamers to one of the highest points in the world.

Streamer Ice Poseidon planted a flag with the Kick logo on it at the highest base camp in the world on Mount Everest, after an IRL stream that saw him climb to an altitude of 18,000 feet.

Ice Poseidon was accompanied by several others on his trip up the tallest peak in the world, the majority of which was streamed live on Kick.

His stream, which saw him visit India and Nepal, was part of a huge subathon over a period of 20 days, gaining him almost 5,000 subs.

Kick creator becomes first streamer to make it to Everest base camp

Ice Poseidon posed at the Everest Base Camp, holding up a flag with the Kick logo on it, which he later posted on Twitter.

In the tweet thread, he said: “We made it! We managed to stream 89 percent of Mount Everest base camp climb, sadly no service at the top, but we planted a giant Kick flag on top of the highest base camp in the world 18k feet high!

“First streamers to do so and a great accomplishment. Yes, the Kick flag is there.

“This was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my entire life so I better get nominated IRL streamer of the year or it’s rigged!”

Ice Poseidon also confirmed that he would next be taking the stream to Korea.

He’s not the only streamer who was messing around in Nepal. Another Kick creator, imjoel3004, was also preparing for the Everest climb when he had one too many drinks in a bar and fell over.

Streamers Suspendas and Slightly Homeless were also temporarily arrested in Nepal after police thought they were speaking to underage girls and asking them to get married. They confirmed to Ice Poseidon that they had been released, and that the issue was a “misunderstanding”.

