Kai Cenat tells Kick: “If you wanted us, you could have had us!”

Kai Cenat blasted the streaming service Kick in a recent stream with iShowSpeed ahead of their exclusive Rumble show, taunting the site by shouting that they “could have had us.”

Kick has had its eye on Kai Cenat, one of Twitch’s biggest streamers, for a while. As tensions between Kai and Twitch have risen in recent months, mostly because of the creator being banned multiple times for Terms of Service violation, Kick has made moves to ingratiate itself with the streamer.

But now it seems that Kai Cenat has moved on from considering Kick as a potential new site for him to make content on, because in the same clip that he dissed Kick, he also hyped up Rumble, the service he and iShowSpeed signed on to for a new livestreaming show.

Kai Cenat shuts down possibility of joining Kick

In a clip from a stream with iShowSpeed, Kai told the streaming service to “get back”, before apologizing to them. However, after a few seconds, he doubled down on the callout.

He said: “I’m sorry Kick. Rumble up! You know what? You know what? Yo, Kick! If you wanted us, you could have had us! W Rumble.”

Speed himself doesn’t say anything in the clip, so it’s not clear if he agrees with the comments Kai was making.

Kick has previously stuck up for Kai Cenat when he was banned from Twitch. They called out the rival streaming service, describing the ban as a “priceless” mistake. However, it doesn’t sound like the goodwill has paid off.

There’s also a more personal angle to this rejection, as fellow streamer Adin Ross, the biggest creator on Kick and one of the site’s most vocal advocates, has repeatedly tried to recruit both Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed. He has previously said that he was “hurt” by their decision to partner with Rumble for their new show.